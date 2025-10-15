Water quality swimming advisories issued for two sound-side sites in Dare County

Advisories against swimming were posted today at two sound-side sites in Dare County, where state officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

One advisory is for the sound-side access to the Croatan Sound at the end of Pear Pad Road near Manteo and the other is for the sound-side access to the Roanoke Sound at Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Nags Head. Test results of water samples taken at both locations on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 indicate bacteria levels that exceed the state and federal action levels of 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters for both daily and non-daily use sites.

The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program tests water quality at ocean and sound beaches in accordance with federal and state laws. Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, is found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While it does not cause illness, scientific studies show that enterococci may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the action level have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

These advisories are not a beach closing, nor do the advisories affect the entire Croatan and Roanoke Sounds. Swimming advisories are for waters within 200 feet of the sign. The signs posted read as follows:

ATTENTION

SWIMMING IN THIS AREA IS NOT RECOMMENDED. BACTERIA TESTING INDICATES

LEVELS OF CONTAMINATION THAT MAY BE HAZARDOUS TO YOUR

HEALTH. THIS ADVISORY AFFECTS WATERS WITHIN 200’ OF THIS SIGN.

OFFICE OF THE STATE HEALTH DIRECTOR

State officials will continue testing these sites, and they will remove the signs and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.

State recreational water quality officials sample 224 sites throughout the coastal region, most of them on a weekly basis, from April to October. Testing continues on a reduced schedule during the rest of the year, when the waters are colder.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s social media account.