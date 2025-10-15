NC Mining Commission will hold a public hearing on Nov. 18 in Raleigh

The North Carolina Mining Commission will hold a public hearing on Nov. 18, 2025, to hear public comment on proposed rule changes to Subchapters 05A, 05B, 05F and 05G of the Mining Act Rules, codified in 15A NCAC Chapter 05.

Attendance at the hearing can be in person at the Archdale Building in Raleigh or online. The hearing is part of a public comment period that will run through Dec. 15, 2025, on the proposed rule revisions.

The Mining Act is written to provide a framework to provide protection of the environment.

The Act gave the NC Mining Commission authority to adopt rules that provide more details about how that framework should be used to achieve full implementation of the Mining Act.

Public Hearing Details

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, N.C., 27604

Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, N.C., 27604 Online: Webex Meeting ID: 2434 615 3140 Password: MRC_1118_Attend

Webex Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll Access ID: 2434 615 3140 Passcode: 67201119

In-person sign-in and speaker registration will begin at 5:30 p.m.

If you wish to provide public comments at the public hearing via Webex, you must register, provide the required information, and follow instructions on ways to join the public hearing.

Registration must be completed by 5 p.m. on November 17, 2025. To register, please complete the registration form at the link provided: https://forms.office.com/g/PQi7PfNmgv.

For instructions on ways to join the public hearing, please refer to the following link: https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/how-attend-webex-meeting-0.

The Mining Commission has directed the staff of the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources to implement the administrative process necessary for the review of the rules in Title 15A, Chapter 05 of the North Carolina Administrative Code on at least a 10-year basis.

The proposed rule changes are designed not only to satisfy the readoption requirement, but also to update references and terminology and to revise requirements in line with current practices and technological advancements.

These updates will help ensure the rules remain accurate, relevant, and effective.

In addition to speaking at the hearing, the public can also submit comments by mail or email. Written comments must be received by DEMLR by Dec. 15, 2025.

Please send written comments to Dwain Veach, 1612 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1611, or by email to dwain.veach@deq.nc.gov (Please type “Mining Rules” in subject line).

The text of the proposed rule amendment and the associated impact analysis can be found online.