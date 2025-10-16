San Francisco Film School Celebrates 20 Years of Creativity and Innovation

Mayor Daniel Lurie Declares September 24, 2025 as “San Francisco Film School Day”

To be recognized by the City and County of San Francisco is an incredible honor that celebrates not just our past, but our future.” — Jeremiah Birnbaum - Founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Francisco Film School celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a day-long event that brought together alumni, students, faculty, and friends to honor two decades of storytelling, creativity, and community.The milestone celebration featured three cornerstone events: a reunion luncheon for alumni spanning 20 years, a sold-out master class with acclaimed filmmaker Roman Coppola, and an evening awards gala recognizing outstanding contributions within the school’s community.During the evening ceremony, the school presented its first annual Deep Focus Awards to longtime faculty members Jesse Gonzalez and Brandon Hamilton for their nearly two decades of teaching excellence and mentorship. The Luminary Award honored distinguished alumnus Navyjot Bandiwadekar whose debut feature film “Gharat Ganpati” recently won the FilmFare Award (India’s Oscar) for Best Debut Director, and the Rising Star Award went to current student Joaull Bazil, who also received a full academic scholarship for one year.In a highlight moment of the evening, San Francisco Supervisor Danny Sauter presented a Certificate of Honor recognizing the school’s lasting impact on the city’s creative and cultural life. Moises Garcia, Community Liaison for Mayor Daniel Lurie followed by presenting an official proclamation declaring September 24, 2025 as “San Francisco Film School Day.” The Mayor’s proclamation, beautifully framed with the city seal, acknowledges the school’s two decades of contributions to the arts, innovation, and education in San Francisco.“San Francisco Film School was founded on the fundamental principle that the best way to learn filmmaking is to make films, and for 20 years our school has empowered aspiring filmmakers to tell their stories and share their visions,” said Jeremiah Birnbaum, the school’s founder. “To be recognized by the City and County of San Francisco is an incredible honor that celebrates not just our past, but our future.”As the Film School looks ahead to its next chapter, it remains committed to nurturing a diverse new generation of filmmakers who will continue to shape the evolving landscape of film and media.

