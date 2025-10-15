Global Media Highlights in September

THE CONVERSATION

Headline: How the art of Chinese calligraphy can bring creative freedom in the age of AI

Published on: 13 August 2025

Summary: Dr Karolina Pawlik, who previously worked at XJTLU’s Academy of Film and Creative Technology, published an article in The Conversation about Chinese calligraphy and shared how this art form engages the brain more deeply than typing, which promotes creativity, focus, and introspection. Unlike digital tools, it involves physical movement and mental presence, encouraging a stronger connection to ideas and emotions.

WORLD HAPPINESS REPORT

Headline: Leading experts to examine the impact of social media in World Happiness Report 2026

Published on: 20 August 2025

Summary: The World Happiness Report 2026, set for release on 20 March 2026, will feature a major new focus on the impact of social media on wellbeing. Among the contributing authors is Dr Shun Wang at XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou, who will help examine global linkages between happiness and social media use.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

Headline: Why did Malaysia‘s top deep-sea robotics scientist Mohd Rizal Arshad move to China?

Published on: 28 August 2025

Summary: China is a global leader in wind turbine capacity, operates the world’s busiest container ports, and excels in deep-sea scientific research. For Malaysian robotics expert Professor Mohd Rizal Arshad, who is leading the School of Robotics at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), the country’s expanding underwater infrastructure and deep-sea exploration efforts present significant opportunities for marine robotics. He believes the ocean holds the future for vital resources such as drinking water, food, minerals, and wave energy. As he puts it: “The future is in the ocean.”

Channel News Asia

Headline: China shuts social security loophole - so why are some workers more insecure now?

Published on: 29 August 2025

Summary: Starting from 1 September 2025, China will enforce a ban on informal agreements that allow workers and employers to bypass mandatory social insurance contributions. This shift, announced by the Supreme People’s Court, targets the common practice of trading social insurance for higher take-home pay.

However, this reform is likely to hit low-income workers and small businesses the hardest. Workers may see their take-home pay drop significantly, and small businesses could struggle with the increased labor costs. In the interview with CNA, Dr Xiangqing Liu at XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou warned of growing inequality, especially due to regional contribution bases that force even the poorest workers to pay disproportionately high social insurance.

Свободная Пресса

Headline: Китай зарабатывает триллионы на лекарствах и превращает свои города в мировые столицы науки (China is earning trillions from pharmaceuticals and turning its cities into global science capitals)

Published on: 8 September 2025

Summary: Suzhou, known for its canals and gardens, is rapidly transforming into a global hub for biotechnology. The Suzhou Industrial Park, home to companies in pharmaceuticals, AI, and nanotech, plays a central role in this vision. A key contributor is XJTLU, which established the Academy of Pharmacy to drive innovation in drug development.

EUREKALERT

Headline: High-status producers have the support to radically shift their artists’ image, while mid-status producers follow trends

Published on: 16 September 2025

Summary: A new study published in Strategic Management Journal explores how the status of entertainment agencies influences the way Korean pop idol groups shift their image or “concept” over time. The research, conducted by Dr Heeyon Kim at Cornell University, Dr Yoonjeoung Heo at XJTLU, and Dr Chi-Nien Chung at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, finds that high-status producers tend to experiment more radically with their artists’ images, leveraging their loyal fan bases to take risks, while middle-status producers are more likely to follow market trends to gain attention.

TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION (THE) CAMPUS

Headline: Support students to make informed choices about academic programmes

Published on: 17 September 2025

Summary: First-year students often struggle to align their interests with suitable academic pathways, leading to poor choices and reduced motivation – a challenge worsened by complex university structures. To address this, Shihuai Wang, Senior Marketing Officer at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), introduced immersive open days, which connects industry, research, and teaching to develop work-ready graduates. These open days aim to spark curiosity, offer early insight into programmes, and reduce mismatched expectations.



PEOPLE’S DAILY ONLINE

Headline: Dunhuang cultural expo seeks to revive the Silk Road spirit

Published on: 22 September 2025

Summary: On 22 September, Gansu province hosted the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo, themed “Strengthening Cultural Exchanges and Promoting Mutual Learning Among Civilizations”. The event brought together over 1,200 delegates from 97 countries and regions.

Dr Paul Craig, Associate Dean for Learning and Teaching at the School of Advanced Technology, said: “It’s fascinating to learn more about Chinese culture here at the expo, especially the different types of traditions and expressions, because people often tend to think of China as rather uniform.”

SIXTH TONE

Headline: Massive fireworks display on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau backfires

Published on: 22 September 2025

Summary: A fireworks show in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has drawn intense backlash over environmental concerns. Commissioned by outdoor brand Arc’teryx and created by artist Cai Guoqiang, the “Ascending Dragon” display sparked outrage for its impact on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. Both Arc’teryx and Cai deleted promotional videos, issued apologies, and are now under official investigation.

Environmental experts have cast doubt on the organisers’ claims that biodegradable materials and cleanup efforts, including tilling and the use of salt licks, were sufficient. “On the Tibetan plateau, foreign materials degrade very slowly because low temperatures limit microbial activity in the soil,” said Dr Li Li, Assistant Professor XJTLU’s Department of Health and Environmental Sciences. She warned that tilling further disturbs local plant life and questioned the effectiveness of salt licks in deterring native animals like pikas.

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Patricia Pieterse