Dr. Amin Halum Joins Scribe Strategies & Advisors — Redefining Washington’s Strategic Bridge to the Middle East

Dr. Amin Halum at the White House Press Room — representing the growing influence of Arab-American leadership in U.S. policy, diplomacy, and global affairs. Dr. Amin Halum with Ambassador John Peter Pham — discussing U.S.–Africa–Middle East relations and the expanding role of strategic diplomacy in global development. Dr. Amin Halum with Ambassador Yael Lempert — engaging in discussions on strengthening U.S.–Jordan relations and advancing Middle East diplomacy and cooperation.

Dr. Amin Halum, one of Washington’s most powerful and influential Arab-Americans, joins Scribe Strategies as Senior Advisor & Head of Middle Eastern Affairs.

Dr. Amin Halum exemplifies modern global leadership — a visionary bridging Washington and the Middle East whose insight and influence elevate diplomacy, policy, and commerce.” — Mr. Joseph Szlavik, Founder and President of Scribe Strategies & Advisors

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scribe Strategies & Advisors, a leading Washington-based firm specializing in lobbying and strategic communications, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Amin Halum as Senior Advisor and Head of Middle East Affairs. Dr. Halum’s arrival signifies a major milestone in the firm’s growth, expanding its influence and partnerships across the Gulf region and the broader Arab world, and cementing Scribe’s reputation as a powerhouse in government relations, public affairs, and global diplomacy.Transforming Power and Partnership at the Heart of Washington:Dr. Amin Halum stands as one of the most powerful and influential Arab-American figures in Washington, D.C.—a trusted strategist who has worked in close coordination with multiple branches of the U.S. government on both domestic and international policy. Renowned for his discretion, insight, and influence, he has cultivated deep relationships across policymaking circles, federal agencies, and global institutions, making him a pivotal force for governments and corporations seeking to navigate and engage effectively with the United States. With a distinguished career spanning medicine, diplomacy, and global commerce, Dr. Halum brings to Scribe Strategies & Advisors a rare blend of credibility, access, and strategic foresight. His counsel has guided senior leaders across the Middle East and North America on initiatives in healthcare, energy, infrastructure, and trade—bridging nations, shaping alliances, and driving billions in cross-border investment and cooperation.Connecting Washington’s Policy with the Vision of the Middle East:Dr. Halum’s appointment represents a strategic expansion of Scribe’s global influence. His leadership in major international ventures — including the landmark $5 billion Arabian Dream development, a partnership between The Public Investment Fund's Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria) and Triple Five Group, the developers behind North America’s largest malls — exemplifies his ability to navigate complex multinational frameworks and execute transformative projects that redefine economies and communities.Over the past decade, Dr. Halum has led high-level engagements between U.S. government agencies, private institutions, and foreign ministries, advancing policies that align economic development with international cooperation. His work has touched sectors as diverse as healthcare reform, renewable energy, defense collaboration, and public-private investment — positioning him as a trusted bridge between Washington and the Arab world. He has forged strategic collaborations with global leaders such as Deloitte and Northwell Health , strengthening alliances across business, healthcare, and innovation. In parallel, he has presented major U.S. healthcare initiatives directly to senior officials within the U.S. government and the White House, showcasing his influence at the highest levels of national policy.“Dr. Halum embodies the future of strategic leadership in Washington,” said Joseph Szlavik, Founder and President of Scribe Strategies & Advisors. “His global perspective, powerful Arab-American influence, and deep command of U.S. policy make him an indispensable force in advancing our firm’s mission and strengthening our impact on international affairs.“The evolving partnership between the United States and the Middle East stands at a defining crossroads,” said Dr. Amin Halum. “At Scribe, my focus is on shaping this transformation — turning diplomacy into strategy and strategy into measurable progress. I am committed to working with leaders across the Middle East to deepen U.S. relations, advance mutual interests, and build a foundation of shared prosperity and enduring influence.”The Washington Firm Shaping Global Relations:Founded by Joseph Szlavik, a former White House official, Scribe Strategies & Advisors is a premier Washington, D.C.–based lobbying and strategic advisory firm with a global presence spanning Europe, Africa, and an expanding leadership network across the Middle East. The firm advises governments, multinational corporations, and institutions on strategic communications, policy formulation, international trade, and foreign investment. Backed by decades of high-level experience in public affairs, defense, energy, and diplomacy, Scribe’s team operates at the intersection of influence and policy — guiding clients through Washington’s centers of power and delivering results that shape global dialogue and drive impact on the world stage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.