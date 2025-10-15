Dr. Amin Halum Joins Scribe Strategies & Advisors — Strengthening Washington’s Gateway to the Middle East & North Africa

Dr. Amin Halum at the White House Press Room — representing the growing influence of Arab-American leadership in U.S. policy, diplomacy, and global affairs.

Dr. Amin Halum, one of Washington’s most powerful and influential Arab-Americans, joins Scribe Strategies as Senior Advisor & Head of Middle Eastern Affairs.

Dr. Amin Halum embodies global leadership and vision, bridging Washington and the Middle East. His insight and influence elevate our firm’s reach in policy, diplomacy, and commerce.” — Mr. Joseph Szlavik, Founder and President of Scribe Strategies & Advisors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scribe Strategies & Advisors, one of Washington’s most respected lobbying and strategic communications firms, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Amin Halum as Senior Advisor and Head of Middle East Affairs. Dr. Halum’s addition marks a defining moment for Scribe as it expands its reach across the Gulf region and broader Arab world, solidifying the firm’s position as a global leader in government relations, public affairs, and international diplomacy.A New Era of Power and Partnership in Washington:Dr. Halum stands among the most powerful and influential Arab Americans in Washington, D.C., a trusted voice who has worked closely with multiple levels of the U.S. government on matters of domestic and international policy. His extensive relationships within policymaking circles, federal agencies, and international institutions have made him a central figure for governments and corporations seeking meaningful engagement with the United States.With a distinguished background spanning medicine, diplomacy, and global commerce, Dr. Halum brings a rare combination of credibility, access, and vision to Scribe Strategies & Advisors. He has advised senior officials across the Middle East and North America on strategic initiatives in healthcare, energy, infrastructure, and trade — building bridges between nations and unlocking billions in cross-border investments.Bridging U.S. Policy and Middle Eastern Vision:Dr. Halum’s appointment represents a strategic expansion of Scribe’s global influence. His leadership in major international ventures — including the landmark $5 billion Arabian Dream development, a partnership between The Public Investment Fund's Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria) and Triple Five Group, the developers behind North America’s largest malls — exemplifies his ability to navigate complex multinational frameworks and execute transformative projects that redefine economies and communities.Over the past decade, Dr. Halum has led high-level engagements between U.S. government agencies, private institutions, and foreign ministries, advancing policies that align economic development with international cooperation. His work has touched sectors as diverse as healthcare reform, renewable energy, defense collaboration, and public-private investment — positioning him as a trusted bridge between Washington and the Arab world. He has forged strategic collaborations with global leaders such as Deloitte and Northwell Health , strengthening alliances across business, healthcare, and innovation. In parallel, he has presented major U.S. healthcare initiatives directly to senior officials within the U.S. government and the White House, showcasing his influence at the highest levels of national policy.“Dr. Halum represents the next generation of strategic leadership in Washington,” said Joseph Szlavik, Founder and President of Scribe Strategies & Advisors. “His global reach, Arab-American heritage, and deep understanding of U.S. policy make him an invaluable asset for our clients and for our firm’s expanding role in shaping international relations.”"The relationship between the United States and the Middle East is not just evolving — it’s being reimagined,” said Dr. Amin Halum. “At Scribe, my mission is to architect this new era of cooperation — transforming vision into influence, negotiations into outcomes, and alliances into engines of global stability and prosperity. I look forward to working closely with leaders across the Middle East to further strengthen the bonds between the United States and their nations, advancing a shared vision of progress and partnership."About Scribe Strategies & Advisors:Founded by Joseph Szlavik, a former White House official, Scribe Strategies & Advisors is a Washington, D.C.–based lobbying and advisory firm with a global footprint in London, Africa, and now an expanded leadership presence across the Middle East. The firm represents governments, multinational corporations, and institutions on strategic communications, policy development, international trade, and foreign investment.Scribe’s team brings together decades of high-level experience in public affairs, defense, global energy, and diplomatic strategy — helping clients navigate Washington’s power corridors and achieve results that resonate on the world stage.

