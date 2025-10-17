MoXi® Launches B2B Referral Program, Expands Access to Home Loans in Mexico for U.S. Citizens

Funding the Dream of Global Homeownership

MoXi®, a U.S.-based cross-border mortgage platform, announced the launch of its official Mortgage Professionals Referral Program.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoXi® , a U.S.-based cross-border mortgage platform that provides long-term U.S.-style home loans for U.S Citizen buyers looking to purchase abroad, today announced the launch of its official Mortgage Professionals Referral Program The initiative offers mortgage and finance professionals the opportunity to connect their clients with secure, fully underwritten 15-to-30 year fixed-rate USD mortgage options.The program offers participating mortgage and finance professionals a straightforward way to refer qualified U.S. borrowers interested in purchasing or refinancing homes abroad.MoXi is committed to setting a standard of transparency and clear communication between our lending team and referring partners. This consistent approach ensures reliable experience and reinforces our role as a trusted partner in cross-border homeownership.“Our referral program was created in response to the growing number of mortgage professionals whose clients are exploring property ownership in Mexico,” said Guillermo Caldelas, Head of Retail Sales for MoXi. “Until now, there hasn’t been a clear path for mortgage professionals to serve those clients while creating a new revenue stream for themselves.”Approved partners receive access to a dedicated onboarding process, priority lead handling, marketing resources, and ongoing support from MoXi’s partner relations team. The company emphasizes that the program is open to mortgage or finance professionals who wish to expand their service offerings without taking on additional licensing or cross-border risk.“As interest in living internationally continues to grow. Clients often turn to mortgage professionals for guidance,” Caldelas added. “Our goal is to equip those professionals with the right information and tools so their clients can move forward confidently.”Market ContextAmerican demand for property in Mexico continues to rise, fueled by lifestyle seekers, investors, and retirees. According to company estimates, Mexico’s second-home and investment property market represents more than $23 billion annually. By offering 15-to-30 year fixed-rate mortgages and refinancing options backed by U.S. underwriting standards, MoXiaims to provide a safer, more transparent path to ownership.About MoXiMoXi is a global homeownership fintech platform transforming the way Americans buy property abroad. By running mortgages on U.S. rails, leveraging proprietary technology, and combining deep local expertise, MoXi delivers long-term, fixed-rate financing in markets traditionally dominated by cash. Backed by institutional capital and designed for scale, MoXi is unlocking an approximately $23.2B annual addressable market — starting in Mexico and expanding to other international destinations where Americans seek second homes and investment properties.For more information, visit www.moxi.global Global wealth is borderless. MoXi powers yours.

