Demand From U.S. Buyers Drives MoXi® Expansion in Mexico’s Property Market With New San Miguel de Allende Office

MoXi's 3rd office expansion in recent years reflects MoXi’s continued growth as more U.S. buyers turn to Mexico for second homes and investment properties.

SAN JOSé DEL CABO, MEXICO, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoXi® , a U.S.-based cross-border mortgage platform for U.S. Citizens purchasing property in Mexico, today announced the grand opening of their new office in San Miguel de Allende and the appointment of Guillermo Caldelas as Head of Sales.The expansion reflects MoXi ’s continued growth as more U.S. buyers turn to Mexico for second homes and investment properties. Traditionally dominated by cash-only transactions, the market is becoming more accessible through MoXi’s U.S.-style mortgage and refinancing products.“San Miguel de Allende has become one of the most sought-after destinations for American buyers, and opening an office there allows us to better serve clients and realtor partners on the ground,” said Alex Koper, President and CEO of MoXi. “At the same time, Guillermo’s leadership strengthens our ability to guide clients through the financing process with the same confidence they expect in the United States.”Accompanying this expansion is the appointment of Guillermo Caldelas to Head of Retail Sales, overseeing U.S. client engagement and realtor partnerships. Originally from Mexico City, Guillermo brings more than 25 years of mortgage lending and sales leadership experience. His career includes more than 12 years at Wells Fargo, where he was recognized as the #1 Home Lending Mortgage Manager nationwide. He was also the Director of Mortgage Sales at Vantage West Credit Union.“I’m excited to join MoXi, helping U.S. Citizens achieve something that was almost impossible just a few years ago, financing property in Mexico with 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages,” said Caldelas. “I’m proud to join a company that is bridging markets and making international homeownership more secure and attainable for the masses.”Additional Context:American demand for property in Mexico continues to rise, fueled by lifestyle seekers, investors, and retirees. According to company estimates, Mexico’s second-home and investment property market represents more than $23 billion annually. By offering 30-year fixed-rate mortgages and refinancing options backed by U.S. underwriting standards, MoXiaims to provide a safer, more transparent path to ownership.About MoXiMoXi is a global homeownership fintech platform transforming the way Americans buy property abroad. By running mortgages on U.S. rails, leveraging proprietary technology, and combining deep local expertise, MoXi delivers long-term, fixed-rate financing in markets traditionally dominated by cash. Backed by institutional capital and designed for scale, MoXi is unlocking an approximately $23.2B annual addressable market — starting in Mexico and expanding to other international destinations where Americans seek second homes and investment properties.For more information, visit www.moxi.global

