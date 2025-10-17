Cachengo Delivers Context Aware Data to OpenInfra

Cachengo Sub 3" Edge Device

Integration of MCP server with Cachengo’s El Roi file system means any data can be a dataset without the need for migration, accelerating AI development.

HUNTINGDON, TN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cachengo, the industry leader for decentralized, low-power AI infrastructure, and a Platinum Partner of OpenInfra, is making available its newest software to the developer community at the OpenInfra Summit Europe (Oct 17-19, 2025). Cachengo has developed the first context-aware storage appliance, using an innovative MCP server that brings powerful Computer Vision and Language Model capabilities to homes, autos, and enterprises.

Cachengo is launching this unprecedented opportunity at the OpenInfra Summit Europe (held in Paris), to address the escalating costs of AI development and the growing challenges of data privacy with AI. This new MCP server architecture enables ultra-low power, ultra-low cost, and ultra-low latency path for developers to leverage AI to create better, and more performant software. By putting this game changing solution directly into the hands of more than 1,500 OpenInfra developers, Cachengo is delivering a powerful solution for innovation.

At the event, Cachengo will be introducing a forward-looking edge product that solidifies the reality of the Decentralized Cloud. This sub-3-inch device requires nominal power and offers multiple inputs for far-edge AI. This further demonstrates Cachengo's commitment to create a cloud that is owned, operated by, and serves the needs of everyday people.

About Cachengo

Cachengo delivers a decentralized cloud architecture that is sensitive to the environmental and operational challenges companies face concerning AI. Its products enable data collection, storage, AI processing at unprecedented scale, with a realistic view of cost, power, and physical space. Cachengo products are available to customers today. Please visit cachengo.com for more information.

