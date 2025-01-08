Cachengo and Giga Computing are Expanding the Decentralized Cloud

Collaboration expands Cachengo’s products to include x86 compute and market leading high-density, low-power storage

The partnership sets direction for the next 20 yrs, representing the most aggressive push by far towards reduction in greenhouse gases, especially where AI is driving deployment of new data centers.” — Ash Young, CEO of Cachengo

HUNTINGDON, TN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cachengo, the market leader in decentralized cloud infrastructure, today announced a collaboration with Giga Computing to design and expand the Cachengo product portfolio of high-density and low-power compute and storage to include x86 processors, while also extending its leadership in storage density by 4 to 8 times over the rest of the industry.

With its unique architecture, Cachengo connects many thousands of Symbiotes (compute and storage nodes) on-demand, enabling massive scalability, while enhancing data security.

“Over 20 years ago, Sun Microsystems popularized the notion that the network was the computer,” said Ash Young, Cachengo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Today, we’re telling everyone the drive is the computer. By turning the drive into the computer, which is what a Symbiote really is, the company can capture data and then move the computing tasks to where the data sits. This transformation in the workflow drastically reduces power consumption up to 10-fold, while greatly reducing latency, real estate, and capital expenditures.”

Adding an x86-based system from Giga Computing enables Cachengo to support workloads that require native x86 environments while utilizing Cachengo’s high-density and low-power footprint. Cachengo and Giga Computing will increase rack-level storage density by greater than 3x, while proving 80% savings in rack-level power consumption for generative AI.

"Cachengo is leading the deployment of the decentralized cloud, and GIGABYTE’s hardware is built with the inherent capability to drive success. We are excited to partner with Cachengo on implementing their low-power, high-density compute and storage systems, which can be deployed in volume, using the existing infrastructure worldwide," said Etay Lee, Vice Chairman of Giga Computing and GM of GIGABYTE.

Cachengo’s peer-to-peer encrypted and trusted business model, called Rent-a-Node, decentralizes and democratizes AI, compute, and storage – offering an economically compelling alternative to the public cloud by allowing brick-and-mortar businesses to become Infrastructure-as-a-Service providers to other clouds, thus allowing content to be distributed very close to where the end-users are located.

“The partnership with Giga Computing sets the direction for the industry for the next 20 years; and represents, by far, the most aggressive push towards reduction in greenhouse gases the tech industry has ever seen—especially at a time where AI’s growth is driving a massive push in deployment of new data centers to be built, just to keep up,” added Ash Young.

About Cachengo:

Founded in 2017, Cachengo addresses modern data management demands with its decentralized Rent-a-Node™ model, overcoming traditional cloud limitations with scalable and energy-efficient solutions. Learn more at cachengo.com

About Giga Computing:

Giga Computing Technology is an industry innovator and leader in the enterprise computing market. Having spun off from GIGABYTE, we maintain hardware expertise in manufacturing and product design, while operating as a standalone business that can drive more investment into core competencies. We offer a complete product portfolio that addresses all workloads from the data center to edge including traditional and emerging workloads in HPC and AI to data analytics, 5G/edge, cloud computing, and more. Our longstanding partnerships with key technology leaders ensure that our new products will be the most advanced and launch with new partner platforms. Our systems embody performance, security, scalability, and sustainability. To find out more, visit https://www.gigacomputing.com/

