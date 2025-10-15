Slide mitigation work wraps up along SR 109 north of Moclips

TAHOLAH – Just in time for the rainy season, a project designed to help prevent large debris landslides on State Route 109 near Moclips approaches the finish line.

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, crews applied permanent pavement markings. This completed major road work for the project. Both lanes of the highway are back open, but travelers can expect occasional daytime alternating traffic until final work is done by the end of the month.

Since late July, travelers have seen SR 109 reduced to one lane of alternating traffic near Moclips Highway. The lane closure allowed crews to remove vegetation overgrowth, rocks and other debris above the highway.

Stabilizing the hillside

After clearing the hillside, crews installed trenches with crushed rock, called quarry spalls. The quarry spalls add support and stability.

Additionally, crews installed 51 new horizontal drainage pipes in the hillside. The extra drainage will help prevent soil saturation and erosion.

History of slides

This section of SR 109 has a history of large debris slides typically triggered by powerful Pacific Northwest rainstorms. From December 2018 through January 2020, heavy rains caused a series of slides that closed the highway multiple times.

