Five North Dakota communities awarded more than $3 million through Community Development Block Grant program

The North Dakota Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program has awarded $3,086,795.86 to five communities across the state to support vital infrastructure, public safety and accessibility projects. The program received more than $10 million in funding requests for fiscal year 2025. Awards were made using a combination of FY2025 funds and resources from previous years, including fiscal years 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021. At the time of publication, not all recipients had formally accepted their awards.

“The CDBG program is a powerful tool for helping communities address critical infrastructure and public service needs,” said Commerce Community Development Director Maria Effertz. “These awards represent more than just funding. They are investments in safety, accessibility and long-term resilience for North Dakotans.”

The CDBG program offers grant funding to eligible local governments in North Dakota to support public facilities, housing rehabilitation and economic development initiatives. Projects must primarily benefit low- to moderate-income residents and aim to improve quality of life. Applications were reviewed and scored by a committee with expertise in public infrastructure and housing across the state.

CDBG award recipients:

City of Almont

Award amount: $1,000,000

Project: Replacement of several blocks of aging sanitary sewer, drinking water and roadway infrastructure. The upgrades will reduce the risk of water main breaks and sewer backups by targeting the city’s most deteriorated systems.

Project: Replacement of several blocks of aging sanitary sewer, drinking water and roadway infrastructure. The upgrades will reduce the risk of water main breaks and sewer backups by targeting the city’s most deteriorated systems. City of Belfield

Award amount: $1,000,000

Project: Relocation of the city’s lift station to resolve obstruction issues, improve maintenance access and reduce long-term operational costs.

Project: Relocation of the city’s lift station to resolve obstruction issues, improve maintenance access and reduce long-term operational costs. City of Cleveland

Award amount: $171,795.86

Project: Installation of two emergency sirens and permanent generators. The city currently lacks a functioning emergency alert system, leaving residents vulnerable during critical events.

Project: Installation of two emergency sirens and permanent generators. The city currently lacks a functioning emergency alert system, leaving residents vulnerable during critical events. City of Tappen

Award amount: $160,000

Project: Replacement of the city’s firetruck to enhance water capacity and emergency response capabilities for both structural and grass fires.

Project: Replacement of the city’s firetruck to enhance water capacity and emergency response capabilities for both structural and grass fires. City of Tuttle

Award amount: $755,000

Project: Rehabilitation of the sanitary sewer collection system and replacement of the lift station. The improvements will strengthen system reliability and reduce the risk of future failures.

These projects reflect North Dakota’s ongoing commitment to building strong, safe and sustainable communities. Through the CDBG program, the state continues to invest in local solutions that improve everyday life for residents.

To learn more about the CDBG program and other resources available through Commerce’s Division of Community Services, visit http://www.commerce.nd.gov/community-services.