Morris County Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new board members

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Morris County Chamber of Commerce board of directors has named two new members, Thomas J. Loughman, president and CEO of the Morris Museum, and Ashley Asdal, owner of Riamede Farm, effective immediately. Each will serve a [two]-year term.

Loughman returned to his native Morristown to lead the Morris Museum in May 2023. A prominent arts leader internationally, he previously served as director and CEO of the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford, CT, and, before that, associate director of the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, MA. For six years (2017-2023) he also served together with NJ native and Smithsonian Institution secretary Lonnie Bunch as co-chair of the board of the United States National Committee of the International Council of Museums. Widely-published as an author on sculpture, architecture and European art, Loughman graduated Georgetown University with a bachelor of arts, Williams College with a master’s in the history of art, and Rutgers University with a doctorate of art history.

Asdal heads Riamede Farm, one of the first pick-your-own apple orchards in New Jersey, having first opened its orchards to the public in 1974. She is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. While serving as a naval officer, she led units of more than 300 people on carrier strike group deployments across the globe, winning numerous personal and unit awards.

“We could not be more pleased to have Tom and Ashley join our board,” said Meghan Hunscher, chamber president. “The Morris Museum is one of the region’s premiere historical and cultural institutions and a keystone of Morris County’s nonprofit community. Riamede Farm is a linchpin of Morris County’s agribusiness sector, which last year saw more than $337 million in local sales. Having these two leaders serve on our board adds invaluable expertise.”

Loughman said, “The Morris Museum is our region’s premier engine of curiosity and wonderment, presenting meaningful experiences with the visual and performing arts, science and design. Like the chamber, we serve as a convener and connector for everyone. My aim within the chamber board is to help bring the collective work of the culture sector forward, and integrate the arts into conversations about making this region an even better place to work, live and play.

Added Asdal, “I am pleased to be able to represent the farming and tourism industry here in Morris County.” She noted Riamede Farm’s deep roots in the Morris County community and its ongoing commitment to agricultural innovation and sustainability. “I’m honored to represent local agribusiness on the chamber board and look forward to building bridges between our farms, businesses and residents. Riamede has thrived for over half a century because we cherish our local partnerships and believe in cultivating opportunity – both on the land and within our wider community.”

The addition of Loughman and Asdal to the board underscores the chamber’s dedication to fostering leadership from diverse sectors, according to Hunscher. Their varied backgrounds – in the arts, nonprofits, agriculture and public service – promise to enhance the chamber’s ongoing initiatives aimed at economic growth, cultural enrichment and community engagement, she added.

About the Morris County Chamber of Commerce

The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has more than 675 member organizations that range from entrepreneurs and small businesses to large corporations and Fortune 500 companies. The chamber’s mission is to collaboratively advance the interests of its members to champion a thriving business and community environment. The chamber’s many events, meetings and seminars provide a platform for its members to connect, collaborate, learn and succeed. The chamber is dedicated to the advancement of Morris County's businesses and community by providing services, information and advocacy to support the success of its member organizations. They are headquartered in Florham Park.



