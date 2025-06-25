Morris County Chamber hosts Spring Golf Classic and honors NOMADICS, LLC for community service

More than 130 golfers gathered for the Morris County Chamber Spring Golf Classic at Spring Brook County Club in Morristown . To provide attendees with even more entertainment, the chamber introduced new elements to the outing this year, including a two-hour clinic with Spring Brook pros, a putt-for-wine contest and on-course games. Dr. Nicholas M. D’Ambrosio, founder and CEO, NOMADICS, LLC

More than 130 golfers gather while chamber honors local business for serving its community

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Morris County Chamber of Commerce last week hosted its annual Spring Golf Classic at Spring Brook County Club in Morristown and honored intelligence, consulting and strategy firm NOMADICS, LLC with their 2025 Business and Community Service Award. More than 130 golfers attended the event, which raises funds to underwrite chamber programs promoting, supporting and informing the business community and the wider community in general.

“The Morris County Chamber of Commerce is committed to enabling our members to connect, collaborate and succeed while supporting the community as a whole,” said Meghan Hunscher, chamber president. “We achieve this by hosting more than 250 events and programs each year designed to enhance and educate. Our annual golf outing helps us bring these offerings to our members and, through them, the community. We are especially grateful to our many sponsors who help make this event such a success each year.”

Each spring at the event the chamber presents the annual Business and Community Service Award to an organization with an exceptional record of serving its community by supporting local organizations, promoting employee volunteerism and contributing to the economic and social well-being of the region.

This year the chamber recognized NOMADICS for contributing to the future generations of GIS (Geographic Information System), defense and engineering specialists and investing in the community by being ethical and responsible in its corporate operations. Dr. Nicholas M. D’Ambrosio, founder and CEO, accepted the award.

Because the spring golf classic is so popular, the chamber now holds a second outing in the fall, according to Hunscher. This year’s fall classic is scheduled for September 29 at Knoll Country Club. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/MorrisChamberFallGolf2025.

About the Morris County Chamber of Commerce

The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has more than 675 member organizations that range from entrepreneurs and small businesses to large corporations and Fortune 500 companies. The chamber’s mission is to collaboratively advance the interests of its members to champion a thriving business and community environment. The chamber’s many events, meetings and seminars provide a platform for its members to connect, collaborate, learn and succeed. The chamber is dedicated to the advancement of Morris County's businesses and community by providing services, information and advocacy to support the success of its member organizations. They are headquartered in Florham Park.

