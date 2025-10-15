Zilker Media CEO Paige Velasquez Budde Named 2025 Austin Executive of the Year by the Austin Chamber of Commerce

Five Zilker Media clients were also recognized across multiple categories, reflecting the agency’s reputation for building influential brands and leaders.

Austin is a city of bold ideas and purpose-driven leadership, and I’m honored to be recognized among such a visionary group of peers.” — Paige Velasquez Budde

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce has named Paige Velasquez Budde , Co-Founding Partner and CEO of Zilker Media , a 2025 Austin Executive of the Year at the 25th Annual Greater Austin Business Awards. In addition to Velasquez Budde’s honor, five Zilker Media clients were named finalists across multiple categories, reflecting the agency’s commitment to building trusted, visible brands that drive impact across industries. The awards, celebrating a quarter-century of honoring Austin’s most impactful business leaders, represent one of the region’s highest recognitions in business achievement.Paige Velasquez Budde will be honored alongside other winners at a live awards celebration on Wednesday, November 19 at the JW Marriott in downtown Austin. The event brings together more than 700 business leaders, elected officials, and community changemakers for a night celebrating innovation, leadership, and success across Central Texas.“Austin is a city of bold ideas and purpose-driven leadership, and I’m honored to be recognized among such a visionary group of peers,” said Velasquez Budde. “This award is a reflection of the extraordinary Zilker Media team, our incredible client community, and the trust we’ve built together through values-based marketing and strategic influence.”Under Velasquez Budde’s leadership, Zilker Media has grown into one of Austin’s most respected PR and brand strategy agencies, known for its people-first approach to building trusted leaders and companies. The agency has earned repeated recognition as a Best Place to Work and Fastest Growing Company by Austin Business Journal, while driving visibility and credibility for clients across industries ranging from healthcare and law to finance and tech.The award also highlights a standout year for Zilker Media’s client community. Several clients were recognized as 2025 finalists in other categories of the Greater Austin Business Awards, including:- Art + Artisans Consulting- Back Office Betties- Hembree Bell Law- vcfo- VVater“We’re proud to work with so many clients who are reshaping industries with courage, clarity, and bold integrity,” added Velasquez Budde. “Their recognition as finalists is a powerful reflection of the shared commitment we all have to building meaningful, trusted brands in today’s business landscape.”Velasquez Budde is also the author of The Strategic Business Influencer: Building a Big Brand on a Small Budget, a forthcoming book available for pre-order now . She regularly speaks to national audiences on thought leadership, trust-centered branding, and scaling influence as a modern executive.To learn more about Zilker Media, visit www.zilkermedia.com About Paige Velasquez BuddePaige Velasquez Budde is a marketer, entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and Co-Founding Partner & CEO of Zilker Media, an award-winning PR and brand strategy agency based in Austin. She is the author of the forthcoming book The Strategic Business Influencer: Building a Brand with a Small Budget (November 2025) and a frequent speaker on building trusted leaders and companies at organizations including Ernst & Young, JPMorgan Chase, Harvard Medical School, and The University of Texas. She delivered a TEDx talk at the University of Texas Graduate Business School in 2023. Paige resides in Dripping Springs, Texas, with her husband and son. To learn more about Paige, visit www.paigevelasquezbudde.com About Zilker MediaZilker Media is an award-winning PR, brand strategy, and creative design agency based in Austin, Texas. Known for building trusted leaders and companies, the agency helps executives, entrepreneurs, and mission-driven companies scale credibility and visibility through earned media, thought leadership, and AI-optimized digital footprints. With a philosophy rooted in trust as today’s most valuable currency, Zilker Media specializes in making leaders and companies both discoverable to algorithms and deeply trusted by humans across a range of industries, including health care, construction, banking, fintech, venture capital, B2G, commercial real estate, law, and more. From high-authority media placements to executive brand strategy and AI discoverability audits, Zilker Media equips its clients to stand out, earn influence, and drive impact in an era where visibility is everything. Learn more at www.zilkermedia.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.