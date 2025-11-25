Paige Velasquez Budde Releases The Strategic Business Influencer, a New Playbook for Leaders to Build Big Brands

The Strategic Business Influencer

Zilker Media CEO shows leaders how to accelerate growth by aligning authentic leadership, digital discoverability and high-impact thought leadership.

I wrote this book because too many leaders underestimate the influence they already have and the impact they could make if they harnessed it intentionally.” — Paige Velasquez Budde

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paige Velasquez Budde , co-founding partner and CEO of Zilker Media , today announced the release of her debut book, The Strategic Business Influencer: Building a Big Brand with a Small Budget . Published by Matt Holt Books, The Strategic Business Influencer is the modern guide for executives and entrepreneurs who want to strengthen visibility, credibility and trust in an increasingly competitive business landscape.Drawing on more than a decade of advising CEOs, authors and mission-driven companies, Velasquez Budde introduces the concept of the Strategic Business Influencer: a leader who develops high-touch yet scalable relationships that accelerate trust and drive measurable business impact. The book details a practical blueprint for leaders seeking to differentiate themselves from larger competitors and build influence without enterprise-level marketing budgets.“I wrote this book because too many leaders underestimate the influence they already have and the impact they could make if they harnessed it intentionally,” said Velasquez Budde. “Today’s marketplace rewards leaders who show up with clarity, credibility and purpose. You don’t need viral moments or to be a celebrity-like brand. What you need is a strategy that builds trust at scale in the changing environment. This book gives leaders the roadmap to do exactly that.”“There’s a reason most CEOs struggle to make marketing work: They don’t see how their role has changed," said Camille Burns, CEO, Women Presidents Organization. "This book delivers that clarity—and a strategy that aligns leadership with growth.”In The Strategic Business Influencer, Velasquez Budde reframes influence as a leadership responsibility rather than a performative exercise. The book introduces frameworks such as the Influence ID and features case studies from figures like Sara Blakely and Henry Ford. It also highlights everyday successful leaders including Jeff Wilkinson of Keystone Bank, Joyce Durst of Growth Acceleration Partners, and Sarah Dusek of Under Canvas and Enygma Ventures, providing clear strategies for building digital trust.The Strategic Business Influencer: Building a Brand with a Small Budget, published by Matt Holt Books, an imprint of BenBella Books, is now available in print, digital, and audio formats via Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and major retailers. For more information, visit www.paigevelasquezbudde.com or follow Paige on LinkedIn.About Paige Velasquez BuddePaige Velasquez Budde is a marketer, entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and Co-Founding Partner & CEO of Zilker Media, an award-winning PR and brand strategy agency based in Austin. She is the author of The Strategic Business Influencer: Building a Brand with a Small Budget (November 2025) and a frequent speaker on building trusted leaders and companies at organizations including Ernst & Young, JPMorgan Chase, Harvard Medical School, and The University of Texas. She delivered a TEDx talk at the University of Texas Graduate Business School in 2023. In 2025, the Austin Business Journal named Velasquez Budde a Best CEO in Austin and awarded her the Women in Business award. The Austin Chamber of Commerce also awarded Paige the 2025 Austin Executive Leader of the Year. Paige resides in Dripping Springs, Texas, with her husband and son. To learn more about Paige, visit www.paigevelasquezbudde.com About Zilker MediaZilker Media is an award-winning PR, brand strategy, and creative design agency based in Austin, Texas. Known for building trusted leaders and companies, the firm helps executives, entrepreneurs, and mission-driven companies scale credibility and visibility through earned media, thought leadership, and AI-optimized digital footprints. With a philosophy rooted in trust as today’s most valuable currency, Zilker Media specializes in making leaders and companies both discoverable to algorithms and deeply trusted by humans across a range of industries, including health care, construction, banking, fintech, venture capital, B2G, commercial real estate, law, and more. From high-authority media placements to executive brand strategy and AI discoverability audits, Zilker Media equips its clients to stand out, earn influence, and drive impact in an era where visibility is everything. Learn more at www.zilkermedia.com ###For review copies, interviews or additional information, please contact Coleman Pyeatt at coleman@zilkermedia.com or 512.298.4081 x709.

