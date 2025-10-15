$21 Million Investment for Long Island Police

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Modern technology saves time, helps save lives, and builds safer communities. Governor Hochul’s investment is helping law enforcement agencies work smarter and respond faster, improving communication, coordination, and safety of officers and residents. By giving departments the tools, resources and training necessary to meet today’s challenges, we’re strengthening the partnerships between state and local police to keep communities on Long Island and across New York safe.”

State Senator Siela A. Bynoe said, “The State's investment in modernizing law enforcement technology continues to make a difference in keeping our communities safe. The resources provided through the Safer Streets initiative not only allow officers to respond more effectively but also give departments such as the Garden City Police Department the tools to help prevent crime before it happens. Crime is down in Nassau County year-over-year, demonstrating that our support of local law enforcement results in measurable gains to public safety on Long Island.”

Garden City Police Department Commissioner Kenneth Jackson said, “I would like to extend my gratitude to Governor Hochul for providing the Law Enforcement Technology Grant. This vital support empowers our law enforcement agencies to better serve the residents and visitors of our Village. As the Executive Director of the Nassau County Municipal Police Chiefs Association, I thank the Governor on behalf of the other Departments in the organization for the LETECH funding they have also received.”