New York Travel Showcase 2025 United Global Travel Professionals in a Night of Culture, Networking, and Inspiration

Attendees at the New York Travel Showcase 2025 networking and enjoying cultural performances.

An inspiring global showcase highlighting Turkey, Georgia, and the future of travel and tourism.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Travel Showcase (NYTS) 2025 successfully took place on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 821 First Avenue, New York, NY. The showcase brought together global leaders, influencers, and professionals from across the travel industry for an evening of networking, insights, and cultural celebration.Hosted by the Turkish Consulate General in New York and organized by the Global Turkish Network, the event also received support from the Consulate General of Georgia in New York and key partners and sponsors including Pronto Tour, TABA AmCham, Kiteville, Corendon Group, Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Turkish Airlines, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, and Just English. Their contributions were instrumental in creating an engaging and memorable experience for all attendees.Guests were welcomed with traditional Turkish cuisine and beverages, providing an excellent opportunity for early networking and introductions. The evening opened with remarks by Jimmy Cuneyt Gurkan, CEO of Global Turkish Network, followed by inspiring speeches from H.E. Muhittin Ahmet Yazal, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in New York, who emphasized the importance of international tourism and cultural collaboration; H.E. Maia Bartaia, Consul General of Georgia in New York and President of the Society of Foreign Consuls in New York, who highlighted Georgia’s role in cultural and tourism exchange; Biray Ogut, General Manager of Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao Resort, who shared insights on hospitality innovation and sustainable tourism; and Budo H. Bunul, Founder & CEO of Kiteville, who spoke about the evolving landscape of travel technology and digital community building.The showcase featured vibrant cultural performances, including a traditional Georgian dance group that delighted attendees with dynamic performances reflecting the country’s rich cultural traditions.This year, the spotlight was on Turkey and Georgia, celebrating their unique cultures, breathtaking landscapes, and culinary delights. Attendees gained insights into emerging travel trends, heard from tourism experts and cultural ambassadors, and connected with industry leaders including travel agencies, destination representatives, airlines, resorts, travel apps, influencers, and media.The 2025 edition reinforced NYTS’s position as a premier platform for connecting global travel professionals while celebrating cultural diversity, collaboration, and innovation in the travel industry.For media inquiries or further information about the New York Travel Showcase 2025, please contact: info@globalturkishnetwork.com

NYTS 2025 Highlights — New York Travel Showcase

