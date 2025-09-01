CEO Club New York Networking Night Stands Out with Lamborghini Experience

Exclusive CEO Club New York event at Lamborghini Paramus united 100+ leaders with luxury test drives, fine dining, and premium sponsors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEO Club New York hosted an exclusive networking event at Lamborghini Paramus, bringing together more than 100 distinguished guests for an evening of business connections, luxury, and unique experiences. Attendees had the rare opportunity to test drive Lamborghini’s latest models, making the night both dynamic and memorable.The event was made possible with the support of premium sponsors Stork Club, Signature Capital Associates, and Unity Bank. Luxury watch brand JD Watches showcased its exquisite collection, while Stew Leonard’s Farm Fresh Food & Wine, the iconic supermarket chain known across the NY–NJ–CT region with 2,500 employees and $500 million in annual revenue, delighted guests with a curated wine and cheese tasting.Adding to the evening’s exclusivity, Oz Family Cigars gifted attendees with their new product, Karatoba, while Design My Cigar offered personalized, custom-designed cigars. Just English Language School, with campuses in New York, New Jersey, and California, proudly supported the event as a sponsor. Culinary excellence was provided by Antioch Restaurant of Englewood, NJ, which catered the night.CEO Club New York co-founders Jimmy Cuneyt Gurkan and Cemil Ozyurt emphasized their commitment to creating high-value experiences for members through strategic partnerships with leading U.S. brands. Gurkan noted that the evening also provided an opportunity to connect with new prospective members and confirmed that the collaboration with Lamborghini will continue in future events.For more information, please contact:info@ceoclubnewyork.com

