AirWise and UVT Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Integrated Drone Solutions Across Industries

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirWise Solutions , the leading provider of integrated intelligence for drone operations, and Unmanned Vehicle Technologies ( UVT ), the nation's leading end-to-end drone and robotics integrator, announce a partnership to bring innovative drone solutions to the enterprise and public safety marketplaces. The partnership combines AirWise's application suite, development platform, and mobile applications with UVT's expertise in integration, training, and support, ensuring organizations nationwide have access to the tools they need to operate with confidence across public safety, emergency response, utilities, commercial security, and enterprise sectors.The AirWise technology platform and integrated applications have powered enterprise-scale drone applications for almost a decade. AirWise provides a comprehensive and scalable platform to manage seamless applications for drone operations, including:● Pre-flight FAA airspace authorization including LAANC, digital SGIs, and NOTAMs and flight planning.● In-flight situational airspace awareness through NEXUS, our common operating picture that combines fleet and airspace telemetry, including ADS-B, RemoteID, and integration of radar, optical, and other RF sensors.● Post-flight analytics and processing using the AirWise data and analytics pipeline to include photogrammetry and pilot and fleet analytics.● A unified platform that integrates this set of capabilities into a “single pane of glass,” providing a drone hardware agnostic framework to unify large scale drone operations for integration into enterprises.“AirWise is excited about this strategic partnership with UVT, a true leader in drone and robotics integration. We look forward to working with UVT to support the rapid growth in enterprise drone use, which will see rapid growth with the adoption of Part 108. The marriage of the established AirWise product suite and platform with UVT’s expertise will allow us to continue to support our enterprise customers.” - David Weld, Chairman and CEO, AirWise SolutionsAs a trusted integrator, UVT’s Always On approach ensures customers deploying AirWise solutions benefit from end-to-end services — from consultation and procurement to training, software, and ongoing support."This business has always been about building the right relationships and putting the right tools in people's hands. Partnering with AirWise just makes sense — they're solving problems our customers face every day, and together we can make a real difference for the agencies and organizations that count on us. At the end of the day, it's about making sure they have what they need, when they need it.” - Chris Fink, Founder & CEO, UVTTogether, AirWise and UVT are committed to delivering seamless solutions that strengthen safety, readiness, and operational outcomes for organizations nationwide.____________________________________________________________________________About AirWiseThe AirWise technology platform and integrated applications deliver drone intelligence to public safety and energy and utilities markets. Contact us at sales@airwisesolutions.com to learn more.About UVTUnmanned Vehicle Technologies (UVT) is the nation’s leading drone and robotics integrator, equipping organizations with enterprise-grade solutions that are Always On. From consultation and procurement to training, software, and field support, UVT delivers end-to-end services that ensure fleet readiness across public safety, utilities, critical infrastructure, commercial security, and more.

