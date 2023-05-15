What Rhymes With Reason World Premiere at deadCenter Film Festival OKC
NEW COMING-OF-AGE ADVENTURE/DRAMA ‘WHAT RHYMES WITH REASON,’ BRINGS HOPE TO KIDS STRUGGLING WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES; SET TO DEBUT AT DEADCENTER FILM FESTIVALOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WORLD PREMIERE: NEW COMING-OF-AGE ADVENTURE/DRAMA ‘WHAT RHYMES WITH REASON,’ PARTNERED WITH 988, BRINGS HOPE TO KIDS STRUGGLING WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES; SET TO DEBUT AT DEADCENTER FILM FESTIVAL
Where: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
When: June 8th-11th, 2023
Film Festival: http://deadcenterfilm.org
The coming-of-age film, ‘What Rhymes with Reason,’ is set as the opening night world premiere at the deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City Thursday, June 8th 6:30pm at Harkins Bricktown. There will be an encore screening on Saturday, June 10th at 4:00pm.
Emmy Award-winning director Kyle Roberts says, “Our mission for this film is to encourage much needed conversations surrounding mental health told through an adventure lens you can watch with the whole family! We cannot wait to start the journey of this films’ release right here in Oklahoma!” Tragedy ignites a group of teens on a quest to find a legendary landmark hidden in the Oklahoma wilderness. Together, they navigate the quest while confronting the darkness within themselves. This riveting film about mental health was filmed by Oklahomans in Oklahoma with an all-star young cast who are planning to attend the world premiere.
The What Rhymes with Reason all-star young cast includes Gattlin Griffith (The Boys), Ricardo Hurtado (School of Rock), Giselle Torres (The Villains of Valley View), LaRonn Marzett, Katie Burgess, Juan Graterol and Bart Johnson (High School Musical).
Gattlin Griffith, who stars as the anchor of the group, Jesse Brandt, says, “I personally struggle with mental health every day. This story is important, and I’m honored to breathe life into it. The darkness is in all of us but does not have to define us.”
Ricardo Hurtado, who plays Billy Brandt, comments, “Our identity should never be attached to a social following. We are loved by more than our likes; we have a God that loves us unconditionally.”
Katie Burgess, who plays Savannah Brandt shares, “I’ve struggled from anxiety since I was 8 years old. I’m so glad that we are finally discussing all of this, because it’s dangerous for kids to feel left alone when they’re dealing with things that feel impossible to overcome.”
LaRonn Marzett, who plays Eli Foster, evokes, “I lost my mom to breast cancer at a young age. That was a major transition through adolescence trying to figure out my own identity without her. It was an honor to breathe life into Eli! Even though my mom is not physically here on earth, I Know she is smiling down on me right now.”
‘What Rhymes With Reason’ is produced by Kim Dawson (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Jacob Snovel (Out of Exile) , and Nathan Gardocki (Reagan). Jacob Snovel says, “The production was truly a dream, and to be able to premiere it with our team that helped breathe life in the film! deadCenter will be a wonderful celebration of the type of heart and talent it takes to make a movie like this that can make such a big difference in people's lives. I'm looking forward to keeping this team together and continuing to partner with the great state of Oklahoma to bring our voices to life on the big screen.”
The film partnered with Oklahoma’s 988 Mental Health Lifeline to help improve mental health outcomes. The nationwide number provides an easy-to-remember three-digit number to replace the 11-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The 988 Mental Health Lifeline operates 24/7/365 and offers services for mental health crisis calls. Operators in Oklahoma are licensed and certified health crisis specialists who answer calls, connect to and dispatch local services and mobile crisis teams. “We must improve our health outcomes across the board as they drive everything from our economy to our employment,” Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges said. “We are so proud of the hard work done by everyone involved to bring this life-saving resource to our nation and change how we talk about and access mental health treatment
services.”
About Reckless Abandonment Pictures
Our mission is to produce quality, moving pictures one frame at a time. From concept to final product, we are a full-service video production company. We specialize in creating radically family friendly content across several mediums of visual storytelling. Some of the clients we’ve produced content for have been DreamWorks, Nickelodeon, Warner Media, Hasbro, Mattel, LEGO and NatGeo Wild. For more information, visit ra-pictures.com.
About Oklahoma 988 Mental Health Lifeline
The 988 Mental Health Lifeline is designated as a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The 988 Mental Health Lifeline operates 24/7 and offers services for mental health crisis calls. Operators are licensed and certified health crisis specialists who answer calls, connect to and dispatch local services and mobile crisis teams. For more information, please visit 988Oklahoma.com.
About deadCenter Film Festival
In its 23rd year, the deadCenter Film Festival is Oklahoma's largest and most celebrated film festival. The fest has been named one of the "20 Coolest Film Festivals" and “Top 50 Festivals Worth the Entry Fee” by MovieMaker Magazine. Designated as an Academy Award®-Qualifying Festival, the deadCenter Film Festival boasts an impressive slate of over 150 films during the 4-day event in June. Founded by independent filmmakers, the festival focuses on providing engaging experiences for filmmakers, distributors, industry professionals, and film audiences. For more information, please visit deadcenterfilm.org.
