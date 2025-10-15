Sudan: Journalist killed by paramilitary group in El Fasher

Al Nour Suleiman dies following drone strike

Editor and presenter Al Nour Suleiman has died following a drone strike on his home by the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The NUJ adds its voice to that of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate, the Sudanese Journalists’ Union (SJU), in condemning in the strongest possible terms this heinous killing and urging for a swift investigation to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Suleiman, who worked for El Fasher Radio in North Darfur and was also the media director at the governor's office in the besieged city of El Fasher, died on 4 October in hospital - a day after his house was hit by the drone.

According to local media reports, this strike followed indiscriminate shelling by the paramilitary group on the Quran Market in the Abu Shoulk neighbourhood, where at least 17 civilians lost their lives and 30 others were injured.

The Sudanese Journalists’ Union (SJU) issued a statement condemning Suleiman’s killing and denouncing the multiple violations that journalists and the media have been subjected to by the RSF since the war started in 2023.

It said:

“Because of the war, over 90% of journalists in the country have lost their jobs, and many fled to neighbouring countries. More than 60 journalists have been arrested and [in some cases] journalists were attacked in their homes.”

IFJ general secretary Anthony Bellanger warned that the situation in the besieged city of El Fasher is disastrous and that the IFJ has documented cases where the RSF deliberately targeted journalists and media houses to silence them.

Bellanger said:

“The RSF has been involved in the systematic killing of journalists since the war began in 2023 and it should be held responsible for its brutal actions against journalists and media workers, who were simply doing their jobs. We call on the country’s authorities to launch an investigation, so that the perpetrators of this outrageous killing are brought to justice. Crimes against journalists should not go unpunished.”

In 2025, five journalists have been killed so far in Sudan, according to IFJ data.

Return to listing