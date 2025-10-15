Community Plans Urged to Seize Innovation Opportunities Amidst Competitive and H.R. 1 challenges in ACAP Webinar

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Plans Urged to Seize Innovation Opportunities Amidst Competitive and H.R. 1 challenges in ACAP WebinarMedicaid Plan Solutions (MPS), part of the MostlyMedicaid family of companies, joined executives from across the country on October 2, 2025, in an Association of Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP) webinar titled “How Community Plans Can Lean Into Innovation During These Times.”The session explored how Medicaid community plans can respond to national competitive trends and the rollout of provisions in the newly enacted H.R. 1. Presenters emphasized that community-based health plans are uniquely positioned to adapt and innovate amid growing competitive and regulatory pressures.Clay Farris, Chief Growth Officer and Founder of MostlyMedicaid, provided an overview of emerging state responses to H.R. 1 and outlined practical options for community plans.Sarah Spiekermeier, CEO of Banner University Health Plans, described how her Scrum innovation program sourced new solutions from program leads within her plan.Kris Vilamaa, Chief Client Officer and Partner of MostlyMedicaid, shared examples of do-able, near-term innovations available to community plans nationwide that can set them apart from their larger national MCO competitors.“Community plans don’t have to wait for the market to shift,” said Farris. “They can take steps today to strengthen their role as innovators in Medicaid.”About Medicaid Plan SolutionsMedicaid Plan Solutions (MPS), part of the MostlyMedicaid family of companies, helps community plans survive and thrive in an increasingly complex Medicaid environment. MPS supports plans with strategy, operations, and innovation to meet the challenges of regulation and competition.

