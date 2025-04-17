MostlyMedicaid's Kris Vilamaa Speaks at HIMSS Conference in Birmingham

HIMSS Conference

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kris Vilamaa, Partner at Mostly Medicaid, delivered a compelling presentation to an audience of leading healthcare IT professionals at the HIMSS 2025 Conference, held April 16–17 at the Bruno Conference Center at UAB St. Vincent's in Birmingham, Alabama.Vilamaa's session, titled "Building Trust Through Data: Best Practices in Data Governance for Healthcare Organizations," focused on the essential principles of effective data governance in the healthcare sector. Drawing from his extensive experience, he outlined practical strategies for establishing trust, ensuring data quality, and promoting ethical data use across complex healthcare systems."As healthcare organizations continue to evolve in a data-driven world, robust data governance is no longer optional—it's foundational," said Vilamaa during his presentation. "We have a responsibility not only to manage data effectively but to earn and maintain the trust of the patients and communities we serve. Governance is the bridge between innovation and integrity."The HIMSS 2025 Conference brought together healthcare leaders, IT innovators, and data professionals from across the region to discuss the future of healthcare technology, policy, and innovation.For more information about Mostly Medicaid, visit www.mostlymedicaid.com =====================About Mostly Medicaid=====================Mostly Medicaid reaches thousands of Medicaid industry professionals, decision makers and influencers with its thought leadership publications and information sharing products. We also provide marketing and strategy consulting services for companies in the Medicaid industry, as well as premium educational content to enhance expertise for industry professionals. Mostly Medicaid offers a unique value in the Medicaid industry by focusing on data-driven business perspectives rather than policy-only or advocacy-only positions.We began with one simple concept in mind - think of Medicaid as a massive industry. Besides the healthcare services provided to Medicaid enrollees, there are hundreds of thousands of people that process claims, build software, consult with hospitals - just to name a few segments. Those people need services and products to help them do their jobs, increase their revenues and improve their skills.And that's where Mostly Medicaid comes in. We are uniquely positioned to reach influencers across all segments and provide them with actionable information and recommendations. We have built a brand with 12,000 Medicaid industry professionals who trust us to bring non-biased information to them.For inquiries about this announcement:=====================================For Mostly Medicaidcolby@mostlymedicaid.com

