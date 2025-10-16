Elite Digital Selected by Niagara Parks Commission to Lead Major Website Transformation

Elite Digital to lead Niagara Parks Commission’s complete website redesign, enhancing UX, e-commerce, and mobile performance.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Digital , a leading full-service digital agency in Toronto, is proud to announce its partnership with the Niagara Parks Commission (NPC) to lead the strategic redesign, UX transformation, and development of the organization’s official website.Through a competitive process, the Niagara Parks Commission, one of Canada’s most iconic destination authorities, selected Elite Digital to transform its digital presence. The new website will serve as the central platform for online transactions, visitor engagement, and brand storytelling, while supporting the Commission’s operational needs and evolving tourism strategy.“As a gateway to our parks and attractions, our website plays a crucial role in how visitors plan and experience Niagara Parks,” said Chris Giles, Director of Sales, Marketing, and Communications at Niagara Parks Commission. “This collaboration with Elite Digital will help us create a more intuitive and immersive digital experience for our guests across Canada and around the world.”Under this partnership, Elite Digital will lead the full redevelopment of Niagara Parks’ bilingual website using a modern content management system. The new website will improve reliability, streamline user experience, enhance mobile performance, and integrate e-commerce functionality for ticketing, memberships, and merchandise. The project also includes content optimization, SEO, customizable data collection forms, analytics, accessibility compliance, and staff training."We're genuinely thrilled to partner with the Niagara Parks Commission and help reimagine their online presence. Our team is focused on creating a beautiful, user-friendly website that truly captures the magic and history of the Falls, ensuring that both future visitors and the people who keep the Parks running have a seamless, intuitive experience every time they use it," said Melanie Zimmerman, Creative Director, Elite Digital. "As a former Niagara resident, this project means a lot to me. I believe the digital platform must reflect the same excellence and innovation that Niagara Parks delivers on the ground, which is why we're building a cutting-edge digital experience that not only functions beautifully but looks stunning, worthy of a world-class destination," added Ryan Izokaitis, Art Director, Elite Digital.Elite Digital will collaborate closely with NPC stakeholders throughout a multi-phase development process, including discovery, UX/UI design, content migration, technical integration, user testing, and post-launch support. The final product will offer a seamless balance of transactional functionality and immersive content, delivering a user-first experience for millions of visitors annually.This engagement further expands Elite Digital’s public sector portfolio and builds on its growing specialization in digital transformation for tourism, government, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations.About Niagara Parks CommissionEstablished in 1885, the Niagara Parks Commission is an agency of the Government of Ontario dedicated to preserving and promoting the natural and cultural heritage of the Niagara River corridor. From the world-famous Horseshoe Falls to historic landmarks, parks, attractions, and trails, Niagara Parks welcomes millions of visitors each year to experience one of Canada’s most iconic destinations. niagaraparks.comAbout Elite DigitalElite Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Toronto. With over two decades of experience, the agency delivers integrated marketing solutions including strategy, UX design, web development, content, accessibility, email, paid media, and analytics. Elite partners with public and private sector organizations to create scalable digital ecosystems that drive measurable outcomes. elitedigitalagency.com

