Elite Digital Announces Strategic Partnership with The Benji Impact to Advance Anaphylaxis Awareness and Education

Elite Digital partners with The Benji Impact to expand anaphylaxis awareness and education, launching with the inaugural gala on Oct. 23

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Digital Agency is proud to announce its partnership with The Benji Impact , a new charitable organization created in memory of Benji Covant, who tragically passed away at the age of 17 due to an anaphylaxis reaction. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to empowering Canadians at risk of severe allergic reactions through education, preventive resources, and critical action plans.Founded by the Covant family, The Benji Impact is dedicated to supporting registered Canadian charities and qualified donees working to improve the lives of those living with the risk of anaphylaxis. The organization’s mission is to raise awareness, promote preparedness, and ensure that life-saving knowledge is accessible across communities.As part of this partnership, Elite Digital, a top Toronto digital marketing agency, will provide ongoing digital marketing support to The Benji Impact, helping to amplify its message and expand its reach. Elite Digital will act as an extension of the nonprofit’s team by offering services that include:1. Digital strategy and execution2. Social media management and content development, including support for the inaugural gala3. Guidance on digital tools and best practices to strengthen the organization’s long-term impact“Partnering with The Benji Impact allows us to use our expertise in digital marketing to help an incredibly important cause,” said Lindsay Cohen, Sr. Vice President, Elite Digital & Elite Health. “We are honoured to stand alongside the Covant family and their mission to prevent tragedies like Benji’s through awareness, education, and action.”​​“In honour of Benji, we created The Benji Impact to ultimately save lives. This is exactly what Benj would have wanted,” said Neal and Lisa Covant. “This partnership with Elite Digital means that we can spread awareness further and faster, reaching more families with the education and resources they need to stay safe. Every step we take with The Benji Impact is about meaningful change, and we are deeply grateful for the support that allows us to do so.”The Benji Impact Gala – October 23, 2025The first focus of this partnership will be The Benji Impact’s inaugural fundraising gala, taking place on Thursday, October 23, 2025. This special evening will bring together supporters, sponsors, and advocates to raise funds that will directly support the organization’s initiatives.Tickets are now available, and all proceeds from the event will fund programs designed to educate and protect those at risk of anaphylaxis. Show your support and purchase tickets to be part of this meaningful evening.About The Benji ImpactThe Benji Impact was established in memory of Benji Covant, with a vision of creating a safer world for individuals living with the risk of anaphylaxis. By focusing on education, prevention, and preparedness, The Benji Impact seeks to ensure that no family endures a loss like Benji’s.To learn more about The Benji Impact, its mission, and how you can support, please visit: https://thebenjiimpact.ca/ About Elite DigitalElite Digital is Canada’s premier digital-first agency, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With over 20 years of experience, the agency specializes in digital strategy, SEO, web design and development, search and programmatic marketing, social media, and more, within consumer, B2B and pharma marketing. They proudly partner with clients to deliver digital excellence that propels their business forward through powerful creative, cutting-edge tactics, and an unrelenting passion for exceeding expectations. https://elitedigitalagency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.