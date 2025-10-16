Talivity Talent Market Index: October Labor Market Holds Firm Amid Cooling Demand

Talivity’s October Talent Market Index reveals elevated attraction prices in select sectors, underscoring moderate hiring confidence for the remainder of 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talivity, the premier platform for talent insights and intelligence, in partnership with Recruitics, the leading AI-powered intelligence hiring platform, announced the release of the October Talivity Talent Market Index. The report reveals a mixed labor market; while demand cools, employers are paying to compete for a smaller, less mobile pool of talent.

The October data shows attraction prices rose across every major segment month-over-month and nearly all but one year-over-year. At first glance, it seems counterintuitive – but rising prices amid slower hiring reflects labor supply scarcity, not demand. Employers are spending more to reach a reduced pool of qualified, active candidates, driving competition – and costs – higher even as overall job volume cools.

“Employers are paying more for precision hiring,” said Mona Tawakali, Chief Strategy Officer at Talivity. “Layoffs remained subdued, signaling restraint rather than retreat. That said, companies are not broadly expanding either, they’re largely holding steady and channeling resources toward critical and seasonal roles. We’re seeing this most clearly in sectors like Retail and Transportation & Logistics, where attraction prices spiked as employers moved early to secure talent for the fourth quarter. Other notable sectors include IT – which resiliently has maintained demand – and frontline industries such as Food Services and Light Industrial where competition for dependable workers rebounded.”

“The October data reinforces that stability has become the new growth,” added Adam Stafford, Chief Executive Officer at Recruitics. “Healthcare remains a steady pillar as supply struggles to keep pace, and Sales continues to command some of the sharpest pricing gains as companies invest in revenue-critical talent while staying cautious. Organizations are holding their ground, protecting core teams, and focusing hiring – with more discipline – on roles that drive resilience and results.”

Select Sector Takeaways:

- Retail and Transportation & Logistics: Early seasonal hiring drove the sharpest price surges of the month – Retail rose +55.66% MoM and +96.02% YoY, while Transportation & Logistics spiked +57.92% MoM and +102.71% YoY.

- Healthcare: Attraction prices remain elevated at +14.27 MoM and +14.27 YoY as demand holds steady but supply continues to lag. Registered Nurse roles dominate job postings, despite modest sector growth.

- Sales: One of the steepest pricing climbs across all sectors +20.79% MoM and +101.32% YoY – as employers double down on experienced, revenue-driving talent.

Looking Ahead to the Fourth Quarter

October Data suggests a market settling into a moderate equilibrium this Fall. Through 2025, expect continued selectivity, early seasonal hiring compression, and a premium on roles that bring stability for employers.

The Talivity Talent Market Index tracks the fluctuating prices employers pay to attract talent through paid advertising across diverse media channels, delivering early signals about talent supply and demand. The monthly report analyzes billions of data points including job advertisements and proprietary data to provide unique insights into hiring trends across industries.

The full findings and insights will be shared during the Talivity Talent Market Index Live Briefing on Thursday, October 16 at 1:00 PM ET, featuring analysis from Recruitics and Talivity labor market experts. Register or watch the replay at https://www.talivity.com/talent-economy.

About Talivity

Talivity is a talent intelligence platform that helps employers see what others miss—brand risks, workforce shifts, and the real impact of AI—to make smarter, faster hiring decisions. Built for Talent Acquisition leaders, Talivity combines exclusive data, expert strategy, and real-time market insights to deliver measurable hiring outcomes.

About Recruitics

Recruitics delivered the first programmatic job advertising solution and continues to pioneer category-defining technology for end-to-end talent attraction, conversion, and analytics. Recruitics puts AI-powered tools and data into the hands of industry-leading strategists to improve hiring outcomes for talent acquisition teams worldwide. With a best-in-class platform and a commitment to continuous innovation, Recruitics makes it easy for the world's leading companies to attract and hire exceptional talent.



Contact:

For Talivity: press@talivity.com

For Recruitics: info@recruitics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.