Talivity Appoints Graham Thornton to Lead New AI & Talent Tech Consulting Practice

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry veteran brings deep expertise in recruitment technology and AI consulting to spearhead expanded practice

Talivity today announced the launch of its AI & Talent Tech Consulting practice, appointing Graham Thornton as President of Consulting & Growth. The move comes as Recruitics, Talivity’s sister company, completes its acquisition of Change State—the recruitment marketing and HR technology consultancy Thornton launched in 2019.

The practice's early results demonstrate its impact: a recent tech stack assessment for a multi-location healthcare organization identified over 8,000 annual hours in productivity gains for the recruitment team while maintaining the same HR technology budget—quantifying ROI that had previously gone unmeasured.

"Talent leaders face pressure to 'do something with AI,' but the crowded tech landscape makes it hard to separate noise from value," said Thornton. "We help organizations cut through the hype and focus on what actually drives measurable hiring outcomes."

Thornton brings 15 years of experience in recruitment marketing and HR technology. Prior to founding Change State, he spent a decade at CareerBuilder leading sales engineering teams and developing deep expertise in pre-hire HR technology. He hosts The Changing State of Talent Acquisition podcast and has built a reputation for vendor-agnostic, ROI-focused consulting.

“Graham developed a vendor-agnostic, ROI-driven consulting model that directly meets what our clients are demanding,” said Jonathan Zila, President of Talivity. “Through this acquisition, we’re scaling that expertise to help talent leaders cut through AI noise and deliver measurable results.”

Mark Tomasino joins as Director of Talent Tech Solutions & Partnerships, bringing his expertise in emerging TA technology trends and vendor ecosystems.

Talivity's AI & Talent Tech Consulting practice operates on three pillars:

Explore: An unbiased marketplace helping leaders navigate the vendor landscape with confidence

Assess: Structured diagnostics that identify workflow gaps, tech stack inefficiencies, and AI readiness, with clear ROI modeling

Optimize & Enable: Advisory services and fractional expertise to guide vendor selection, implementation, and adoption

For more information, visit www.talivity.com or contact pr@talivity.com.

About Talivity

Talivity helps employers see what others miss—brand reputation risks, workforce shifts, and the real value of AI—so they can make smarter decisions and achieve measurable hiring outcomes. With 150+ years of combined experience, Talivity's senior strategists have designed employer brand, workforce, and AI strategies for the world's largest employers.

