Recruiters Websites Launches Affordable Starter Websites for Recruiting Firms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiters Websites today announced the launch of Blueprint Foundations, a new one-page website solution built specifically for recruiting and staffing firms. The product offers firms a quick, affordable way to establish a professional online presence, with the flexibility to expand into the full Blueprints catalog when they are ready.As part of the launch, Recruiters Websites is opening a limited project queue to deliver Foundations websites to recruiters who sign up before the end of the year. Only 25 spots are available, and firms must reserve their project by Dec. 1, 2025, to secure a spot in the introductory queue. Blueprint Foundations are priced at $2,500.“Not every firm is ready to invest in a full website build,” said Jeff Gipson, founder and CEO of Recruiters Websites. “Foundations gives startups and smaller firms an affordable way to get online quickly, while laying the groundwork for a larger website in the future.”Each Blueprint Foundations site includes a professionally designed, recruiter-focused one-page layout aligned with one of the six Blueprint designs. Features include:• Fully branded design and recruiter-specific content• Responsive, mobile-optimized layout• Built-in SEO foundation• Optional career portal integration• Seamless upgrade path to a full Blueprint siteBlueprints were first introduced in 2023, offering firms affordable, recruiter-specific websites with customizable designs. More than 100 recruiting firms have launched with Blueprints since its debut, and Foundations is the first expansion of the product line.“With Foundations, we’re making it even easier for firms to get started, and we’ve created a direct path to grow their websites alongside their businesses,” Gipson said.For more information or to reserve a spot in the Foundations queue, visit recruiterswebsites.com/foundations About Recruiters Websites:Recruiters Websites is a full-service digital agency dedicated solely to the recruitment and staffing industry. Since 2012, we have helped more than 1,000 recruiting firms reach prospective clients and candidates by providing website design and development; marketing strategy, automations, advertising and measurement; copywriting and editorial content; SEO optimization and management services; and 400+ custom API and application integrations. Learn more at recruiterswebsites.com.

