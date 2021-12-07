Boutique Recruiting Firm Expands Safety Hiring Services
The James Allen Companies Inc. is now offering hiring services outside of the insurance industry for roles in industrial safety, EHS and loss control.
With more than 25 years of staffing and recruiting expertise and more than nine years of insurance sales under our belts, we are confident in our ability to help with all your safety talent needs.”CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The James Allen Companies Inc., a top recruiting firm for the insurance industry, is expanding its safety hiring services to organizations beyond the insurance industry. The firm has provided safety and loss control talent to insurance organizations for years; now, those services are also available to employers and professionals outside of the insurance industry for roles in industrial safety, environmental health and safety, and loss control.
— Jeff Gipson Sr., president
Environmental health and safety (EHS) professionals play a vital role in businesses’ ability to maintain a safe workplace and fully compliant operations. Workplace safety programs offer occupational health management and aim to prevent and reduce accidents, emergencies and health issues at work. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many were also responsible for employers’ precautionary measures, ensuring workers maintain proper social distance and tracking contacts when someone tested positive for the virus.
“We believe great organizations are great because of the ways they protect their employees, their environment, and their tangible and intangible assets. In order to do this, employers need access to the best EHS professionals who bring high-level skills and knowledge to the workplace every day,” says Jeff Gipson Sr., president and executive search consultant for The James Allen Companies. “With more than 25 years of staffing and recruiting expertise and more than nine years of insurance sales under our belts, we are confident in our ability to help with all your safety talent needs.”
The workplace safety market is projected to grow more than 10 percent over the next four years, according to a 2021 report by Markets and Markets. Factors fueling this growth include the increasing need for stricter safety regulations and a shift to a more holistic approach to health and wellness in the workplace.
With rapidly evolving workplaces, many safety professionals are now tasked with multiple responsibilities and are more generalized in their respective approaches. Safety professionals equipped with all these skill sets can be difficult to find, especially in today’s hiring climate. Additionally, as millions of baby boomers retire, many existing EHS roles are left empty as employers struggle to find staff.
About The James Allen Companies, Inc.
The James Allen Companies Inc. provides staffing and recruiting services nationwide to insurance carriers, wholesale brokerages and retail agencies of all sizes as well as organizations in need of industrial safety professionals. Founded in 2000, our track record of success is built on accommodating client needs at every turn. Whether you need contingency, contained or retained search services, temporary staffing or temp-to-hire options, we deliver results with professionalism unsurpassed in the industry.
When you’re looking for qualified insurance or industrial safety talent to fill your staffing needs, depend on The James Allen Companies. We’re a trusted name in insurance industry recruiting—partners you can count on every step of the way.
