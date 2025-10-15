President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Odinga

On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa extends his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kenya on the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Mr Odinga, who led Kenya from 2008 to 2013, has passed away at the age of 80 in India, where he was receiving medical treatment.

President Ramaphosa’s thoughts and prayers are with the Odinga family and friends and associates of the late former Prime Minister, including the Orange Democratic Movement.

President Ramaphosa said: “The nation of Kenya and our continent have lost a patriotic and selfless leader whom I knew and worked with as a friend and brother.

“Raila Odinga was committed to the development of his own nation as well prosperity and the silencing of the guns on our continent, as evidenced by his appointment by the African Union to advance peace in Côte d’Ivoire in 2010.

“He remained unwaveringly true to his principles and vision in the face of deep personal sacrifice and obstacles and remained a leader who placed the interests of his country and continent first.”

