Mercy University Launches 'Every Moment Matters' Campaign Highlighting Student Experience and Support

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced the launch of its new branding campaign, “Every Moment Matters,” a strategic initiative designed to highlight the university’s commitment to supporting students through every stage of their educational journey. The campaign, which is part of Mercy University’s 75th anniversary celebration and captures the many meaningful moments—both big and small—that shape the student experience at Mercy.“For 75 years, Mercy University has opened doors and changed lives,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “We remain steadfast in our mission to ensure every student has the support they need to thrive. Because for us, it’s not just about welcoming students through our doors—it’s about walking beside them through every part of their journey. This campaign captures the spirit of our mission, recognizing that every moment that shapes a student’s path toward success matters.”Mercy University worked with creative agency Familiar Creatures, who helped relaunch Mercy College as Mercy University in 2023, to conceptualize and execute the new campaign. Through visual storytelling, the “Every Moment Matters” campaign highlights the human side of higher education and reinforces Mercy University’s student-centered mission. It conveys the message that Mercy University is there every step of the way—ensuring students have the guidance, resources and encouragement they need to succeed.“The application process has radically changed in the last couple years making it even more paramount that prospective students know who we are and what we’re about.,” said Christian Connelly, associate vice president for Marketing & Communications at Mercy University. “We don’t just showcase and tout the milestones of the college experience; it’s about us being there for them through every moment in between. Familiar Creatures found a memorable and artful way to communicate our value proposition yet again.”“In the higher ed space, Mercy University is a true challenger brand—fighting for attention amongst much bigger, well-established schools who dominate all our marketing channels,” said Justin Bajan, co-Founder/creative director of Familiar Creatures. “We relished the chance to cut through the noise with something unexpected and wholly unique to Mercy University.”The “Every Moment Matters” campaign began airing regionally this week across television and digital platforms, inviting viewers to experience how Mercy University is helping students make every moment count. It is also available at https://youtu.be/FwugII8hu2o ###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

