Work Hard Dress Right Highlights How Direct-Purchase Uniform Programs Outperform Traditional Rental Contracts

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Work Hard Dress Right, a Feury Image Group company and a leading provider of managed uniform programs and branded workwear, today released new insights showing how consistent, professional uniforms reinforce brand credibility, improve employee morale, and simplify operations across industries —from banks and grocery chains to cafés, gyms, and healthcare organizations.In its newly published article, Why Uniform Programs Matter : From Banks to Cafés, Grocers, Gyms, and Beyond, the New Jersey-based company details how direct-purchase uniform programs are replacing outdated rental contracts and helping businesses better control costs and presentation quality.“Uniforms are more than apparel—they’re a visual extension of the brand,” said Ken Yanicky, Vice President of Business Development & Marketing at Feury Image Group. “When staff members look professional and feel comfortable, customers perceive the entire organization as capable, trustworthy, and consistent.”Why Many Businesses Are Ditching RentalsFor decades, rental uniform contracts promised convenience—but at a cost. Monthly laundering fees, replacement charges, and auto-renewing terms often leave companies paying far more than they realize. Direct-purchase uniform programs, by contrast, deliver cost transparency and control while offering higher-quality garments employees actually want to wear.“A managed direct-purchase program offers flexibility and visibility that rental simply can’t,” Yanicky added. “It eliminates hidden costs and puts the focus back where it belongs—on professional presentation and employee comfort.”Professional Image Impacts Trust and RetentionAcross industries, uniforms build confidence and cohesion. In high-trust sectors like finance, consistent attire projects safety and reliability. In retail, hospitality, and fitness environments, branded apparel helps customers identify staff quickly—enhancing the overall service experience and boosting employee pride.Managed Programs Deliver Savings and SimplicityWork Hard Dress Right’s managed uniform programs allow organizations to streamline purchasing, standardize branding, and access enterprise-level customization without long-term rental contracts. The company offers customization through embroidery, screen printing, and DTF transfers, with fast fulfillment from its Newark, NJ and New Haven, CT store locations.“A managed program offers control and flexibility that rental simply can’t,” Yanicky added. “It ensures every team member looks the part—without unpredictable costs or limited garment options.”Technology That Simplifies Multi-Location Uniform ManagementBusinesses often turn to rental laundry programs when they operate multiple locations with varying product needs. But with Feury Image Group’s ability to develop custom online uniform portals, organizations can achieve that same convenience—with more control, consistency, and flexibility. Each portal allows for product selection by role, department, or brand, ensuring the right look for every location while maintaining company-wide standards.As more businesses seek to improve employee satisfaction, brand consistency, and purchasing efficiency, Feury Image Group delivers the best of both worlds: the structure and simplicity of rental programs, paired with the freedom and cost savings of direct purchase.Serving Every Industry, From the Front Desk to the Job SiteFrom front-line healthcare workers to construction crews and retail associates, Work Hard Dress Right helps organizations outfit their teams in apparel that works as hard as they do. The company’s managed uniform programs support clients across healthcare, transportation, construction, education, government, and retail—providing high-quality workwear, safety footwear, and promotional apparel designed for each role and environment.Each program is built around the client’s brand standards and operational needs, ensuring that every employee—from office to field—looks professional, feels comfortable, and reflects the organization’s identity with confidence.About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group (FeuryImageGroup.com) is at the forefront of providing customized workwear programs that empower organizations to present a professional and unified image. Feury Image Group is dedicated to leveraging the latest technologies and creative strategies to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients, from managed uniform programs and branded apparel to promotional products and print solutions. Its commitment to innovation is matched by a rigorous quality assurance process, ensuring that all products and services not only meet but exceed industry standards. Feury Image Group is SOC 2 Type II [LINK to our announcement] certified, ensuring that all client data and uniform program portals meet the highest standards of security, privacy, and compliance, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to providing secure, reliable services to clients.About Work Hard Dress RightWork Hard Dress Right (WHDR), a Feury Image Group company, provides managed uniform programs, custom branding, and safety apparel solutions for industries spanning construction, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and utilities. With decades of expertise, and in-house capabilities that feature customization—including embroidery, screen printing, and DTF transfers—WHDR helps organizations achieve consistent brand presentation across every employee touchpoint.

