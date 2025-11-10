Work Hard Dress Right—Newark’s Custom Workwear Specialist—Partners with Chef Cardie on His 125th Culinary Therapy Show

Chef Cardie Mortimer marks his 125th Culinary Therapy presentation, outfitted by Work Hard Dress Right—Newark’s trusted uniform store for chefs and professionals. Work Hard Dress Right is a Feury Image Group company. Work Hard Dress Right, New Jersey’s source for custom workwear, corporate-branded apparel, and professional work uniforms.

The milestone highlights how custom work uniforms from Newark’s Work Hard Dress Right elevate confidence, performance, and pride.

When professionals feel proud of their appearance, they perform with greater pride.” — Ken Yanicky, Vice President, Feury Image Group

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Work Hard Dress Right (WHDR), New Jersey’s leading uniform store in Newark, known for providing custom work uniforms and corporate-branded apparel , honors Chef Cardie Mortimer on his 125th Culinary Therapy show and his ongoing mission to inspire through the art of cooking and community.The milestone event was held at The Woodlands at Ramsey, a Springpoint senior community in northern New Jersey.Chef Cardie’s career has taken him from executive kitchens and national television appearances to community stages where he now combines cooking, storytelling, and humor to inspire others. Culinary Therapy was born in 2011, when the chef—recovering from spinal surgery that left him temporarily paralyzed—used cooking as a form of rehabilitation. Since then, he has shared the program with thousands across healthcare, culinary and senior-living organizations.“If I can come back, you can too,” he tells audiences. “Putting on my chef’s coat reminded me who I was—and what I was still capable of doing.”Professional Chef Wear Builds Confidence and CredibilityIn 2024, Work Hard Dress Right began supporting Chef Cardie by outfitting him with custom embroidered chef coats and personalized work clothes for support staff on his tours.“Whenever I put on that jacket, I feel like my true self again,” he says. “It’s not vanity—it’s professionalism.”That philosophy reflects WHDR’s mission to help people look professional, stay safe, and perform their best.From industrial work uniforms and custom workwear to corporate logo apparel, the Newark-based company serves businesses nationwide through managed uniform programs; customization including embroidery, heat sealing, and screen printing; and creating web portals for ordering, tracking and inventory management.Chef Wear as WorkwearLike most other workwear, chef wear is a mix of practicality and symbolism. The white double-breasted coat, first popularized in the early 1800s by French chef Marie-Antoine Carême, represented cleanliness and hierarchy. The toque blanche—the tall pleated hat—became a mark of mastery, its pleats said to represent a hundred ways to cook an egg. Today, that same attention to presentation defines how modern culinary professionals dress for success.Uniforms That Unify TeamsWhether in restaurants, hospitals, or corporate offices, uniforms serve as powerful tools of identity. Clean, coordinated work clothes custom-made and customized for each team member foster confidence, teamwork, and trust with customers.“When professionals feel proud of their appearance, they perform with greater pride,” says Ken Yanicky, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development at Feury Image Group, parent company of Work Hard Dress Right.Chef Cardie’s Culinary Therapy program proves that professionalism and compassion belong on the same stage. To host a show or learn more, visit ChefCardie.comAbout Work Hard Dress RightLocated in the Ironbound district of Newark NJ, Work Hard Dress Right is New Jersey's leading uniform store providing custom corporate apparel, branded company clothing, and custom work gear for clients across the country and across industries, including healthcare, transportation, hospitality, utilities, and construction, among others.Through managed uniform programs and corporate-branded apparel, WHDR ensures every company looks its best—on the job, every day.About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group (FeuryImageGroup.com) is at the forefront of providing customized workwear programs that empower organizations to present a professional and unified image. The company is dedicated to leveraging the latest technologies and creative strategies to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients, from managed uniform programs and branded apparel to promotional products and print solutions. Its commitment to innovation is matched by a rigorous quality assurance process, ensuring that all products and services not only meet but exceed industry standards. Feury Image Group is SOC 2 Type II certified, ensuring that all client data and uniform program portals meet the highest standards of security, privacy, and compliance, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to providing secure, reliable services to clients.

