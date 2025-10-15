Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,276 in the last 365 days.

AHA explains limits of hospital price cap simulator for states in Health Affairs essay

An AHA-authored essay published by Health Affairs today analyzes why a hospital price cap simulator tool, created by Brown University’s Center for Advancing Health Policy through Research, has limited use. The tool is designed to estimate potential savings if states impose caps on commercial hospital rates for their employee health plans. The AHA’s John Allison, senior associate director of health policy and analytics, Molly Smith, group vice president of public policy analysis and development, and Aaron Wesolowski, vice president of research strategy and policy communications, shared various concerns about the tool’s applicability and that its use would likely lead to broad, unreliable estimates lacking substantive context. They said state policy makers should exercise caution when using the simulator for estimates, as it fails to account for nuances and variation in existing state policies, including a misrepresentation of Oregon’s hospital payment cap. They added that the use of RAND Hospital Price Transparency Study data likely underrepresents state employee health plan data.

   

“Taken together, these and other concerns cast meaningful doubt on the tool’s broader applicability and suggest that further research is warranted to explore how these variations might fit — or fail to fit — within the framework proposed by the simulator’s authors,” the AHA authors wrote. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA explains limits of hospital price cap simulator for states in Health Affairs essay

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more