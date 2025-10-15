8alpha.ai Officially Launches a New Era of AI-Powered Financing for Startups

AI fintech 8alpha.ai launches to transform startup financing with revenue-based funding, AI transformation, and financial infrastructure.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 8alpha.ai, an AI fintech redefining how startups access growth capital and scale through artificial intelligence, officially launched on October 1st at an event hosted at Google’s offices in Mexico City.Founded by serial entrepreneur Carlos Ochoa, 8alpha.ai introduces a financing model that combines revenue-based funding, AI transformation, and financial infrastructure to turn profitable, tech-enabled businesses into scalable, AI-powered companies.“Throughout history, the greatest wealth opportunities have come from replacing outdated systems with more efficient alternatives,” said Carlos Ochoa, Founder and CEO of 8alpha.ai. “Today, AI is the new means of production, and 8alpha.ai is building the financial infrastructure for this new economy.”The launch event brought together leading investors, founders, and technology partners to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping value creation across industries. During the event, 8alpha.ai showcased its proprietary model designed to solve a growing market gap: the thousands of profitable startups generating $1–$15M in annual revenue that remain unfunded by traditional venture capital or bank lending.Now Is the Moment: The AI Economy is ComingWe are living through a historic turning point, the moment AI stops being a tool and becomes the new foundation of the global economy. Just as the Industrial Revolution transformed factories into engines of wealth, AI is now redefining how value is created, scaled, and owned. Yet while billions in capital chase a handful of hyped AI giants, tens of thousands of profitable, tech-enabled companies are left stranded in a funding desert. These businesses generate real revenue but lack access to growth capital or the AI expertise to evolve. This divide is creating one of the biggest wealth and innovation gaps of our time, and also one of the greatest opportunities. As the economy rewires around AI, the companies that adapt now will define the next era of productivity, capital, and prosperity.A New Model: No Zeros, Unlimited Upside8alpha.ai’s financing structure ensures principal recovery through revenue-share payments (“no zeros”), while equity exposure at pre-transformation valuations provides exponential upside as companies evolve into AI-first businesses. Beyond capital, 8alpha.ai offers hands-on AI transformation and CFO-as-a-service infrastructure to professionalize, automate, and scale operations across its portfolio and clients.Building the AI-Native Bank for Startups8alpha.ai is building a two-sided platform that integrates investment management, AI transformation, and financial operations. The result is a compounding ecosystem that generates immediate cash flow while creating long-term equity value, a foundation for what Ochoa calls “the AI-native bank for startups.”The Mexico City launch marks 8alpha.ai’s public debut following months of development and is the evolution of years of experience operating a leading venture capital fund across the U.S. and Latin America.At the event, Ochoa closed his remarks with a bold statement:“There will be crashes. There will be scandals. There will be ruin for many, there will be those left behind. There will be giant fortunes made. A new industry will rise and a new generation of billionaires will come out from nowhere and we will strut about!”ABOUT 8ALPHA.AI8alpha.ai is an AI fintech transforming cash-generating businesses into scalable, AI-powered companies. Through revenue-based financing, hands-on AI transformation, and end-to-end financial infrastructure, 8alpha.ai enables “no zeros, unlimited upside”, creating a new compounding asset class for investors and a growth engine for the next generation of AI-native startups.

