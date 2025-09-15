8alpha.ai Launches to Build AI-Native Bank for Startups

AI fintech introduces structured financing model that transforms profitable businesses into scalable, AI-powered companies

The first brick in the foundation of a multi-billion-dollar AI-native bank for startups.” — Carlos Ochoa, Founder and CEO of 8alpha.ai

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 8alpha.ai, an artificial intelligence financial technology company pioneering a new approach to startup investing, announced the launch of its new structured financing model. Founded by serial entrepreneur Carlos Ochoa, the company is building the financial infrastructure for the AI economy, designed to back profitable businesses and scale them into AI-native leaders.The company launches at a time of disruption in the market. While billions flow into a handful of high-profile AI companies, thousands of profitable businesses generating between $1 million and $15 million in annual revenue are locked out of traditional funding channels. Many are caught in what 8alpha.ai calls the “slow growth death trap”, too unconventional for banks, and too slow for venture capital.“Headlines tout $100 million rounds, flying checks and oversubscribed deals. Venture looks like it’s ‘back.’ But peel back the surface, and you’ll find a very different reality. Yes, AI is the future, but we’re living in a bubble. In the first quarter of 2025, more than 70 percent of U.S. venture capital went to just five AI companies. OpenAI alone raised $40 billion, nearly half of all startup funding that quarter,” said Nicole Rojas, head of investments at 8alpha.ai and author of AlphaInsights. “The result is a funding desert and an opportunity.”8alpha.ai provides an alternative path:• STRUCTURED FINANCING: Up to $1 million checks into profitable, tech-enabled companies in high-potential industries. Capital is structured through a four-year revenue share agreement, with 8alpha.ai receiving a fixed percentage of the company’s revenue each year.• AI TRANSFORMATION: 8alpha.ai provides hands-on roadmaps that cut costs, increase revenue and help companies evolve into AI-native businesses, setting a path to scalability and higher valuations.• FINANCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE: End-to-end CFO services and fintech tools that reduce risk and position companies for institutional rounds.• AI-ENABLED SALES AND PARTNERSHIPS: When it’s time to grow, 8alpha.ai unlocks scale through a global network and database of more than 20,000 investors, financial institutions and strategic partners. The firm’s platform uses AI-powered matchmaking to connect portfolio companies with the right capital sources, customers and collaborators.“Our model compounds value across every layer, immediate cash flow, balance sheet growth and long-term equity upside,” said Carlos Ochoa, founder and chief executive officer. “We are not just deploying capital; this is the first brick in the foundation of a multi-billion-dollar AI-native bank for startups.”ABOUT 8ALPHA.AI8alpha.ai is an AI fintech company that transforms profitable, cash-generating businesses into scalable, AI-powered companies. Through revenue-based financing, AI transformation and end-to-end financial infrastructure, 8alpha.ai is pioneering a new asset class designed for the AI economy. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with presence in Seattle, New York and Mexico City, and operations throughout North America.ABOUT THE FOUNDERCarlos Ochoa previously founded and successfully exited one of Latin America’s first artificial intelligence companies. With multiple exits, he brings more than two decades of experience at the intersection of AI implementation, fintech, business scaling, and operational excellence. Throughout his career, including leading a top-performing venture capital fund, he has helped scale startups from zero to more than $100 million in revenue, driven results that earned portfolio companies recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, and leveraged his network to help close more than $500 million in portfolio deals.ABOUT THE TEAM8alpha.ai is built on the belief that billion-dollar companies can be created and run by small, focused teams empowered by artificial intelligence. With 10 core team members, each bringing a unique superpower, and an army of agents, every process is designed for precision and scale. This lean but powerful structure allows 8alpha.ai to deliver the capabilities, reach, and quality of a large financial institution while maintaining the agility of a startup.

