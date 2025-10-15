ClearWave Dental & Aesthetics Launches Redesigned Website to Enhance Patient Experience for Coral Springs Families

Leading Coral Springs Dental Practice Unveils Modern, Accessible Digital Platform Featuring Streamlined Appointment Scheduling and Comprehensive Service Info

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearWave Dental & Aesthetics , a trusted dental practice serving Coral Springs and surrounding communities since 1988, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.clearwavedental.com . The modern digital platform reflects the practice's commitment to accessibility and patient-centered care, making it easier for Coral Springs residents to access comprehensive dental services and schedule appointments online.Led by Dr. Tadeu Szpoganicz, DMD, FICOI, ClearWave Dental & Aesthetics has invested in a complete website overhaul to better serve families throughout Coral Springs, Parkland, Coconut Creek, and North Lauderdale. The new website features intuitive navigation, mobile-responsive design, and enhanced accessibility features that align with current web standards, ensuring all patients can easily find information about dental services regardless of their device or abilities."Our new website represents our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional care and convenience to Coral Springs families," said Dr. Tadeu Szpoganicz, founder of ClearWave Dental & Aesthetics. "We wanted to create a digital experience that mirrors the welcoming, patient-first approach we provide in our office. Now, patients can easily explore our services, learn about our team, and schedule appointments with just a few clicks."The redesigned website showcases ClearWave Dental & Aesthetics' full range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, pediatric dentistry, oral surgery, Invisalign orthodontics, and aesthetic services. The platform features detailed service pages, patient education resources, and transparent information about treatment options, helping Coral Springs residents make informed decisions about their oral health.Key features of the new website include:Enhanced Accessibility:The website meets modern accessibility standards, ensuring patients with disabilities can navigate and access information easily.Mobile-First Design:Optimized for smartphones and tablets, allowing patients to schedule appointments and access information on the go.Streamlined Appointment Booking:Simplified contact forms and clear calls-to-action make scheduling faster and more convenient.Comprehensive Service Information:Detailed pages covering everything from children's dentistry and teeth whitening to dental implants and sedation dentistry.Educational Resources:Blog content and FAQs that help Coral Springs patients understand dental procedures and maintain optimal oral health.Technology Showcase:Information about advanced equipment including iTero scanners, digital X-rays, and intraoral cameras used at the practice.Located at 8894 Royal Palm Blvd in Coral Springs, ClearWave Dental & Aesthetics serves patients from throughout Broward County. The practice is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and offers extended evening hours on Thursdays and Saturday appointments by request to accommodate busy family schedules.Dr. Szpoganicz earned his degree in Dental Medicine from the Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine and holds a Fellowship in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. With a multicultural background and extensive training in implant dentistry, Dr. Szpoganicz brings a unique perspective to dental care in Coral Springs.Coral Springs residents seeking a dentist for family care , cosmetic treatments, or emergency dental services can visit the new website to learn more about available services and schedule an appointment.For more information about ClearWave Dental & Aesthetics or to schedule an appointment, visit www.clearwavedental.com or call (954) 345-5200.About ClearWave Dental & AestheticsClearWave Dental & Aesthetics is a comprehensive dental practice serving Coral Springs, Parkland, Coconut Creek, and North Lauderdale since 1988. Led by Dr. Tadeu Szpoganicz, DMD, FICOI, the practice offers a full range of dental services including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, pediatric dentistry, oral surgery, orthodontics, and aesthetic services. ClearWave Dental & Aesthetics is committed to providing personalized, compassionate care using advanced technology in a comfortable, family-friendly environment. The practice is located at 8894 Royal Palm Blvd, Coral Springs, FL 33065.Business Hours:Monday: 8AM – 5PMTuesday: 10AM – 5PMWednesday: 10AM – 5PMThursday: 9AM – 7PMFriday: 10AM – 3PMSaturday: By appointment onlySunday: Closed

