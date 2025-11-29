East Coast Injury Clinic Launches New Website Showcasing Multidisciplinary Medical Team and Injury Care Services

East Coast Injury Clinic Website

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Coast Injury Clinic, a leading multidisciplinary injury care facility in Northeast Florida, announces the launch of its newly redesigned website at eastcoastinjury.com . The updated site provides patients with comprehensive information about the clinic's extensive team of medical professionals and the full range of services available for injury recovery, chronic pain management, and neurological rehabilitation."Our new website reflects our commitment to transparency and patient education," said Dr. Vanessa Wilczak, DC, DIBE, DIBCN, FIACN, Chiropractic Neurologist at East Coast Injury Clinic. "We want every patient to understand who will be caring for them and what treatment options are available. Our team brings together specialists from multiple disciplines, all working collaboratively to help patients recover from injuries and return to their normal lives."Distinguished Medical TeamThe website's new "Meet Our Team" section introduces patients to the clinic's medical professionals, including:- Gregory McNamara, MD — Board-certified physician with over 35 years of experience and specializations in Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine, and Neurology- Harsh Dangaria, MD — Dual board-certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Pain Management, offering advanced interventional procedures including epidural injections, nerve blocks, and spinal cord stimulation- Renu Gautam, MD, MSC — Board-certified physician specializing in Sports Medicine and Occupational Health, selected by Mayo Clinic for post-graduate training- Joseph Thomas, MD, MPH — Board-certified in Occupational & Environmental Medicine with extensive military medical experience at Naval Hospital Jacksonville- Adam Whalen, DC, DIBE, DIBCN, FIACN — Chiropractic Neurologist and Fellow of the International Academy of Chiropractic Neurology with advanced certifications in electrodiagnosis- Vanessa Wilczak, DC, DIBE, DIBCN, FIACN — Chiropractic Neurologist with Diplomates in both Chiropractic Neurology and Electrodiagnosis, specializing in diagnostic evaluation- Anna Manelis, PT, DPT, Ph.D — Licensed physical therapist and cognitive neuroscientist, former Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at University of Pittsburgh with over 40 peer-reviewed publicationsComprehensive Injury Care ServicesThe redesigned website provides detailed information about the clinic's core service offerings:Neurology Services: Comprehensive neurological assessments, electrodiagnostic testing (EMG), videonystagmography (VNG), and qEEG evaluations for patients experiencing nerve-related symptoms, balance disorders, and post-concussive syndrome Chiropractic Adjustments : Multiple techniques including Diversified Technique and Activator Method for spinal alignment, pain relief, and mobility restoration following auto accidents, workplace injuries, and personal injuriesPhysical Therapy: Evidence-based rehabilitation programs including vestibular therapy, concussion rehabilitation, dry needling, functional movement training, and balance training delivered by licensed physical therapistsEnhanced Patient ResourcesThe new website features educational content about common conditions treated at the clinic, including back pain, neck pain, sciatica, whiplash, herniated discs, chronic headaches, and TMJ disorders. Patients can also find information about insurance coverage, including PIP auto insurance claims, workers' compensation, and federal workers' compensation (OWCP) programs.About East Coast Injury ClinicEast Coast Injury Clinic is a multidisciplinary medical facility located in Southside Jacksonville near St. Johns Town Center. For over a decade, the clinic has provided comprehensive injury care to patients throughout Northeast Florida, including communities in Baymeadows, Deerwood, Arlington, and surrounding areas. The clinic specializes in treating patients recovering from auto accidents, workplace injuries, and other trauma-related conditions through an integrated approach combining neurology, chiropractic care, pain management, and physical therapy. The clinic offers same-day emergency appointments and bilingual services in English and Spanish.

