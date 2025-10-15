President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Public Protector SA 30th Anniversary International Conference, 14 Oct

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Tuesday, 14 October 2025, deliver the keynote address during a dinner of the Public Protector South Africa 30-year Anniversary International Conference held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Western Cape Province.

The Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) is celebrating 30 years of strengthening constitutional democracy with a high-level international conference taking place from the 13th to the 15th of October 2025 under the theme: “30 Years of strengthening constitutional democracy-a transformative journey.”

This historic event is going to bring together experts and leaders from across South Africa, Africa and the globe, including ombuds institutions, Public Protectors, Ant-Corruption Institutions, civil society, academia, and faith-based leaders, to reflect on the three decades of the PPSA supporting and strengthening constitutional democracy, and to assist in charting the way forward for implementing ethical governance and strengthening accountability in public institutions.

The program is packed with reflections of the transformative journey and discussions on combating maladministration, corruption, enhancing ethical governance, and shaping a resilient future for democracy and service delivery in public administration.

The PPSA has released several impactful reports that have impacted public administration in South Africa. The conference will also showcase the PPSA’s milestones, including landmark investigations, which have influenced governance reforms and accountability measures across the state and feature keynote addresses by global ombudsman leaders and discussions on administrative justice, public accountability, and international collaboration in oversight institutions.

The dinner will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 14 October 2025

Time: 18h00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre ( CTICC2)

