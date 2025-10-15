Minister Dion George hosts National Stakeholder Consultation ahead of COP30, 20 Oct

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George and the Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Climate Commission, Dr Crispian Olver, will host the COP30 National Stakeholder Consultation on Monday, 20 October 2024, in Johannesburg, Gauteng, ahead of the upcoming international climate talks.

The 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will take place in Belém, Brazil from 10-21 November 2025. The stakeholder consultation aims to consolidate South Africa's position for the climate change negotiations towards COP30 and raise public awareness around climate change and the country's response efforts. The consultation will also provide information and an update on the status of the international negotiations in UNFCCC.

The stakeholder consultation will be attended by various stakeholders including representatives from the business community, youth formations, labour, civil society as well as representatives from the South African Local Government Association (SALGA).

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Monday, 20 October 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Protea Hotel Wanderers, Johannesburg, Gauteng



