G20 Tourism Working Group, focussing on the tourism benefits to South Africa during our G20 Presidency.

Written by Simangazo Mokale

South Africa will witness yet another milestone during the G20 Summit as we draw thousands of global leaders, media, and delegates, providing both a diplomatic milestone and a major opportunity to showcase our country’s tourism offerings.

The gathering of world leaders and delegates is an opportunity for us to showcase our unique tourism offerings. We have also worked to ensure that economic opportunities associated with the Summit and the many lead up meetings are extended to small and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

Tourism is recognised for its enormous potential and its significant contribution to the economy. It remains a key economic driver and is crucial to ensuring inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

With preparations now in full swing for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, South Africa is anticipating to generate more than R1.2 billion in direct tourism revenue, with increased demand for accommodation, tours, and hospitality services. Tourism plays an important role in advancing the main objective of the G20: fostering global economic cooperation and addressing major global challenges and crises and promote strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth through international dialogue and coordinated action.

As we welcome the world to our beautiful country, the province of Gauteng under the leadership of City of Johannesburg will host the G20 Summit. Johannesburg is a global class city that boasts a number of iconic tourist attractions such as the Constitutional Hill and Soweto Vilakazi Street which will feature in the itinerary of most delegates. These heritage sites reflect our enduring history of resilience and the journey of our democracy.

Our G20 Presidency has allowed South Africa to gain global attention, and we aim to use that momentum to secure future high-profile conferences and trade delegations, further embedding Johannesburg as a global city.

Tourism Minister, Ms Patricia de Lille, has outlined that government is treating the G20 Presidency with extreme seriousness: “The hosting of the G20 Summit is a huge opportunity for the country and preparations at all levels of government are underway.” She further stated that structures are in place to coordinate activities at national level.

With the G20 Summit now nearly upon us, South Africa stands at a historic junction. We have the platform, the story, and the people to make this summit a defining moment — not just for ourselves but for the entire continent. For our visitors, this is our invitation to witness a country shaping its future, while proudly honouring its past.

As many nations push for sustainable, inclusive and digital tourism South Africa has an opportunity to gain from shared expertise, investment and innovation. Our hosting of the G20 throughout the year and the summit has given our tourism industry a massive boost. It has helped to showcase that South Africa is not just a destination but also a leader in responsible tourism.

We are confident that all who visit our shores will leave with a lifetime of memories and experiences, and that they will return with families and friends to continue their adventures under the African skies.

Simangazo Mokale is Assistant Director at the Communication Resource Centre at GCIS