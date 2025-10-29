Working together we can develop a reading nation!

By Andrea Naicker

Nelson Mandela, one of the world’s most profound leaders, reminded us of the transformative power of education, particularly through reading. He believed that reading empowers citizens, sparks change and lays the foundation for societies built on knowledge and justice.

Reading expands our knowledge and understanding of the world as it unlocks stories of ancient history, diverse cultures and untold mysteries. It nurtures imagination, fuels curiosity, inspires critical thinking, and ignites creativity. Reading expands our understanding of the world, opening windows to history, diverse cultures, and untold stories.

More than just a skill, reading stirs adventure, drives innovation, and gives every child the power to dream beyond their circumstances. It is a vital lifeline that equips people to navigate schools, workplaces, and society at large.

Reading is a fundamental human right and the cornerstone of sustainable, thriving societies. Despite progress in expanding access to education, South Africa continues to face disturbingly high levels of illiteracy.

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela called this a “crisis of dignity” during the International Literacy Day event in Johannesburg. The scale of the challenge is concerning with the 2030 Reading Panel Report showing that eight out of ten Grade 3 learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning in any language, including their mother tongue. Similarly, the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (2021) reveals that 81 percent of Grade 4 learners in South Africa faces a similar struggle.

This is deeply concerning since Grade 4 marks a crucial phase in a child's education, whereby they move from "learning to read" to “reading to learn”. Without this skill they are locked out of the world of knowledge, opportunity and self-improvement. Addressing this national challenge calls for immediate and collective action.

Addressing this challenge demands urgent and collective action. Government has committed to ensuring that every child can read for meaning by the age of 10, a key target in both our National Development Plan (NDP) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It is not merely an educational target but is a crucial developmental imperative to enable a child to read and understand, which remains a key driver of success in education and life. In this regard we have established action plans to prioritise teaching children to read for meaning by the age of 10.

Our National Literacy Strategy and Plan set out concrete measures to achieve this goal. The strategy includes investment in books, teaching resources, funding for local libraries, community outreach programmes and training in African languages. We know children learn best in their home language, and culturally relevant Learning and Teaching Support Materials are essential tools to help unlock the potential of every South African child.

Another critical intervention is the Early Grade Reading Programme (EGRP). The programme — now in its second phase in the Northern Cape — has proven to be a game-changer for both teachers and learners, through structured pedagogy, teacher training, and learning materials that have already yielded successful results.

We are working towards upscaling these efforts nationally as well as partnering with organisations that share our developmental vision. The Department of Basic Education is currently partnering with non-profit organisations, that aim to foster a culture of reading among children, as part of the Literacy Promotion Collective which includes partners such as Nal’ibali.

Nal’ibali inspires children below the age of 12 to cultivate a love for reading, through their compelling stories to read, watch and listen to as well as entertaining activities, that facilitate reading aloud, and a host of training resources.

We encourage more parents and community organisations to foster a culture of reading, in order to create a country of successful leaders. Parents play a vital role in shaping a child’s love for reading. By setting aside time each day to read with their children they not only build literacy skills but also create moments of connection and joy.

When children see their parents value reading, they are more likely to develop the same habit. Parents can also leverage the advanced capabilities of the digital age which provides audio and digital books that facilitate exciting ways of storytelling.

All citizens can play their part in building a nation that reads, by accessing their local libraries or participating in book clubs for instance, which also builds communities whilst sharpening mindsets.

Let us embrace reading to equip us for life-long learning and recommit to giving every child the chance to read, imagine and thrive. A reading nation is a leading nation — and together, we can give every child the gift of literacy so we can build a nation that works for all.

Andrea Naicker is Assistant Director: Communication Resource Centre at GCIS

