Elizabeth De Gutierrez selected as Top Marketing Manager of the Year by IAOTP

Elizabeth De Gutierrez will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elizabeth De Gutierrez, Marketing Manager at Family Care Specialists, was recently selected as Top Marketing Manager of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three and a half decades of experience in the industry, Ms. De Gutierrez has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. De Gutierrez is the Marketing Manager at Family Care Specialists, where her role centers around fostering community engagement and enhancing patient care services. Spearheading the marketing department, their team has cultivated strong relationships with healthcare providers and community leaders, ensuring accessible and quality care for our patients.Her tenure has seen the creation and implementation of key initiatives, such as The Information Center at White Memorial Medical Center, and the establishment of a dedicated marketing division at FCSMG. These efforts have been instrumental in promoting state-funded insurance programs and amplifying the organization's reach, demonstrating her commitment to both organizational growth and patient-centric care.Ms. De Gutierrez began her professional journey as a lactation instructor at Santa Marta Hospital, teaching mothers how to breastfeed and launching initiatives such as the car seat program. Identifying gaps in services, she advocated for a stroller program, and collaborated with Graco to secure affordable options and improve family support. She also provided imperative support at St. Francis Medical Center, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and March of Dimes, supporting programs aimed at improving maternal and child health outcomes.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to strategic marketing, management, patient care management, customer service representatives, business development, patient educator, patient advocate, healthcare management, and health education.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. De Gutierrez earned her B.S. in Public Administration from the University of Southern California followed by her M.B.A. in Marketing Management from La Sierra University. In addition to her education in business, Ms. De Gutierrez studied as a Pastry Chef at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Pasadena and is certified in Lamaze and Doula Instruction from a UCLA extension.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. De Gutierrez has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She is a listed honoree with Marquis Who’s Who. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top Marketing Manager of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. De Gutierrez for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. De Gutierrez attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys woodworking, knitting, crocheting, reading, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. In the future, she hopes to expand her impact through a part-time role with Smiley Dental in the Los Angeles Unified School District, teaching fifth graders about dental hygiene.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/elizabeth-liz-de-gutierrez-m-b-a-539061a8/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

