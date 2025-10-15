Pelican Credit Union Giving Away New 2025 Honda CR-V

Register to win a brand new 2025 Honda CR-V

Pelican Credit Union is giving away a 2025 Honda CR-V to celebrate its new look. Enter through Nov. 16 at pelicancu.com/newride.

At Pelican, our goal is to remain a positive, shining light for everyone we serve. We wanted to give back to our members, because we couldn’t be who we are today without their support and loyalty.” — Jeff Conrad, CEO of Pelican Credit Union

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelican Credit Union Giving Away New 2025 Honda CR-VPelican Credit Union is celebrating their new look by giving away a new ride! Beginning October 14, 2025, entries can be submitted to win a brand new 2025 Honda CR-V!“Times are tough out there,” said Jeff Conrad, CEO of Pelican Credit Union. “At Pelican, our goal is to remain a positive, shining light for everyone we serve. We wanted to give back to our Pelican members, because we couldn’t be who we are today without their support and loyalty.”Giving back is at the core of Pelican Credit Union, and this giveaway is just one of countless ways that it pays to be a member of Pelican. As a not-for-profit, the credit union has an intentional focus on giving money back to its members and communities. The credit union has given back hundreds of thousands of dollars across the state of Louisiana through free gas, grocery giveaways, cash for good grades, and so much more.All Pelican members are eligible to enter to win the 2025 Honda CR-V through November 16, 2025, at pelicancu.com/newride.Not a member? Open an account in minutes at pelicancu.com/join.# # #About Pelican Credit UnionPelican is a member-first, industry-leading financial institution that serves members across the nation. They serve members in every stage of their lives through free youth and adult financial programs and their wide array of safe, competitive products. As a designated Community Developmental Financial Institution (CDFI), they are committed to providing financial solutions to individuals, families, and communities in underserved markets. Pelican's commitment to innovative technological advancements has led to national and global recognition. To learn more about all the ways Pelican Pays, visit pelicancu.com.

