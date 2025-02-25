PELICAN PROMOTES MELISSA OTT TO PRESIDENT OF PELICAN STATE CREDIT UNION

Pelican State Credit Union President Melissa Ott

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelican is proud to announce the official promotion of Melissa Ott to President of Pelican State Credit Union. This change in leadership marks the beginning of the next chapter of the strategic succession plan as current long-standing President & CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad transitions to the Chief Executive Officer role.Ott started her journey at Pelican in 2000 while studying Accounting at Louisiana State University. After earning her degree, she worked her way up and provided leadership to various other departments, including Marketing, Financial Outreach, and Electronic Services. In 2016, she was appointed Chief Financial Officer overseeing Accounting, Human Resources, Facilities, and Compliance.As CFO, she spearheaded numerous initiatives that improved the credit union's operations and enhanced member experience. She was also instrumental in completing the $12M build of Pelican's Corporate Headquarters and defining its Core Values.In 2022, she was named Executive Vice President, overseeing all departments, refining her lending and collections experience while reducing silos and poor performance. Her promotion to President is the culmination of years of exemplary leadership across all business functions.Ott’s efforts and reputation for success extend beyond Pelican. She’s been recognized by America’s Credit Unions as a Credit Union Rock Star and the Livingston Parish Chamber for Women in Executive Leadership. Her innovative employee engagement strategies secured Pelican’s place on the Baton Rouge Business Report’s Best Places to Work seven years in a row. She has been recruited to appear on executive panels by Kasasa and ALM First, and leaders across multiple industries routinely ask Ott to advise and mentor both individuals and companies.“Her career path is the exception rather than the norm. She demonstrates a high energy level with strong organizational skills. She is at the maximum Hogan adjustability score, which means she can adapt faster than 99% of the world,” said Conrad. “Melissa is an inspiration to everyone she comes in contact with,” Conrad continued. “She has become a leader and coach who consistently displays compassion, humility, kindness, integrity, and innovation while procuring high performance and growth.”Conrad, who has served Pelican for 38 years, including twenty-nine as President & CEO, will transition authority of administration and operations to Ott in her new role as President while he focuses his last four years on sustainable strategic growth of the credit union as Chief Executive Officer.This succession plan by Pelican’s Board of Directors prepares the organization for a smooth transition in key leadership roles. Pelican’s leadership is securing the longevity of the credit union and its performance culture to thrive in this rapidly evolving banking landscape.About Pelican State Credit UnionPelican is a member-first, industry-leading financial institution that serves members across the nation. They serve members in every stage of their lives through free youth and adult financial programs and their wide array of safe, competitive products. As a designated Community Developmental Financial Institution (CDFI), they are committed to providing financial solutions to individuals, families, and communities in underserved markets. Pelican's commitment to innovative technological advancements has led to national and global recognition. To learn more about all the ways Pelican Pays, visit pelicanstatecu.com

