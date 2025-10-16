Alpha Equity Consultancy LLC Expands Corporate Tax and VAT Consulting Services in Dubai and UAE

Corporate Tax Consultants - Alpha Equity Consultancy LLC Corporate Tax services in Dubai - Alpha Equity Consultancy LLC Alpha Equity’s VAT Consultants in UAE

Firm adds transfer pricing, M&A tax advisory, and end-to-end VAT registration support to help UAE businesses comply with FTA rules.

This expansion formalizes our end-to-end tax advisory model across corporate tax, transfer pricing, and VAT so organizations can comply confidently and make better, data-led decisions.” — Nayeem Kokan

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Equity Consultancy LLC today announced the expansion of its Corporate Tax and VAT consulting services in Dubai, introducing enhanced capabilities in transfer pricing, M&A tax strategy, and end-to-end VAT registration and compliance. The expanded offering strengthens the firm’s ability to help organizations meet evolving UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) requirements while aligning tax strategy with business objectives.Under the UAE Corporate Tax regime, effective for financial periods starting on or after June 1, 2023, businesses face new compliance obligations, documentation standards, and reporting timelines. Alpha Equity’s expanded practice equips clients with structured corporate tax planning, registration support, and ongoing compliance management delivered by experienced Corporate Tax Consultants . The firm’s approach emphasizes legal accuracy, audit readiness, and the integration of tax considerations into finance and operational decision-making.The Corporate Tax services in Dubai now include entity assessments and tax registration, tax accounting policy design, returns preparation and filing, and tax risk reviews. The team also supports transfer pricing policy design and documentation aligned with OECD principles and UAE requirements, including intercompany pricing frameworks, benchmarking, and contemporaneous documentation. For transactions and reorganizations, Alpha Equity has introduced M&A tax strategy services covering diligence, deal structuring, carve-out readiness, and post-deal integration from a tax perspective.VAT remains a critical compliance area for UAE businesses. Alpha Equity’s VAT Consultants in UAE provide VAT registration and group registration assistance, system and process mapping, periodic VAT return preparation and review, health checks, voluntary disclosures, and support during FTA queries. The firm focuses on building clear documentation trails and practical internal controls to help reduce errors and avoid penalties.“This expansion formalizes our end-to-end tax advisory model across corporate tax, transfer pricing, and VAT so organizations can comply confidently and make better, data-led decisions,” said the Managing Partner at Alpha Equity Consultancy LLC.To support finance leaders, the firm is investing in methodology and enablement, including standardized workpapers, ERP-aligned process guidance, and training modules for in-house teams. These resources are designed to streamline data collection, improve review procedures, and enhance the reliability of tax filings. Alpha Equity’s consultants also advise on governance and materiality thresholds to prioritize risks and manage compliance costs effectively.Alpha Equity’s corporate tax engagements typically begin with a scoping and readiness assessment that maps entity structure, revenue streams, intercompany dealings, and tax-relevant systems. From there, the team sets a phased roadmap to address registration, computation and provisioning, return filing, and audit preparedness. On transfer pricing, the firm helps clients articulate defensible policies, document value chains, and align intercompany agreements with actual conduct. For M&A, the emphasis is on identifying tax exposures early, validating assumptions affecting valuation, and designing efficient structures that reflect commercial constraints.Within VAT, Alpha Equity assists with determining registration thresholds, evaluating special schemes where applicable, and aligning master data, chart of accounts, and invoice design with VAT rules. The firm’s review protocols focus on high-risk areas such as zero-rating, exemptions, reverse charge mechanisms, and input tax recovery. Where discrepancies are identified, consultants recommend corrective steps and, where required, support voluntary disclosures in accordance with FTA procedures.Alpha Equity also provides Accounting and Auditing Services in Dubai to complement tax compliance, enabling clients to connect statutory reporting, management accounts, and tax filings. This integrated approach helps reduce reconciliation issues and enhances transparency for stakeholders.“As regulations evolve, consistency and documentation are essential. Our aim is to make compliance predictable and to align tax with long-term strategy,” the Managing Partner added.About Alpha Equity Consultancy LLCAlpha Equity Consultancy LLC is a UAE-based advisory firm with years of experience in corporate tax, VAT, and transaction tax. The firm supports organizations across sectors with registration, compliance, transfer pricing, and deal-related tax advisory, grounded in local regulations and international standards. The team combines technical rigor with clear communication and practical implementation to help clients maintain compliance and improve decision-making.Media ContactAlpha Equity Consultancy LLCOffice no. 103B, First Floor, AL Nakheel Building,Post Box: 123528, Zabeel Street, AL Karama, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesAlpha Equity Consultants LLC, SharjahMedia City, Post Box: 5150000, Sharjah, UAETel: +971 50 245 6475Email: info@alphaequitymc.comWebsite:

Alpha Equity Consultancy LLC - Top Company Formation and Corporate Consultant in Dubai, UAE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.