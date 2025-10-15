KFSHRC Pushes the Boundaries of Robotic Surgery with World First Achievements

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in robotic surgery, evolving from adopting technology to advancing and expanding its capabilities. This reflects a forward thinking medical philosophy that unites technical precision with human expertise, placing KFSHRC among the world’s leading institutions in surgical innovation.The hospital’s groundbreaking achievements include performing the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant and the world’s first fully robotic liver transplant. Both procedures redefined global standards of surgical precision and opened new pathways for advanced patient care.In 2024, KFSHRC performed 1,370 robotic procedures, representing a 28 percent increase from the previous year. This growth highlights the rapid adoption of advanced surgical systems for complex operations.Among its milestones, the hospital’s successful robotic surgery that saved a child with liver failure stands as a remarkable example of how technology and compassion converge to improve lives.KFSHRC aims to make robotic surgery the preferred approach across its operating rooms as part of a strategic effort to strengthen its global leadership in minimally invasive surgery.This approach offers greater precision, faster recovery, enhanced safety, and an improved patient experience.Supported by advanced digital infrastructure and next generation robotic systems, KFSHRC continues to shape the future of precision medicine in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, building a sustainable healthcare system founded on innovation, knowledge localization, and improved quality of life.At the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh, KFSHRC will present its robotic surgery program alongside innovations in gene therapy, smart neurology, and genetic diagnostics, underscoring its leadership in driving medical transformation in Saudi Arabia and across the region.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It is also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2024, and was named among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

