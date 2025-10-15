Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH Visits Goražde and Foča

FOČA/GORAŽDE, 14 October 2025 – The Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ambassador Rick Holtzapple, visited Goražde and Foča today to engage with key political and institutional stakeholders. The visit underscored the continued support of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) for good governance, quality education, and regional co-operation throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina, including across the Upper Drina region.

In Goražde, Ambassador Holtzapple met with Prime Minister Edin Ćulov to discuss ongoing efforts in curriculum reform and the work of the Bosnia-Podrinje Canton (BPC) Anti-Corruption Office. The Ambassador welcomed progress in the curriculum reform process and stressed the importance of fully operationalizing the BPC Anti-Corruption Office, including selecting leadership and recruiting staff through a transparent, merit-based process. The meeting highlighted the Mission’s commitment to combating corruption and enhancing the quality of education for local communities.

The Ambassador also met with Minister of Interior Nusret Hubjer and Police Commissioner Damir Bogunić. The discussion focused on protecting the right to peaceful assembly and addressing domestic violence, emphasizing practical measures in both areas to ensure safety, uphold citizens’ rights, and strengthen public trust in authorities.

Finally, Ambassador Holtzapple met with Goražde Mayor Ernest Imamović and Foča Mayor Milan Vukadinović to reflect on the achievements of the Upper Drina Regional Initiative. The meeting provided an opportunity to review the key factors that have made this initiative successful in fostering regional co-operation and development.

The Ambassador’s visit reinforced the Mission’s support for strong institutions, effective governance, and initiatives that deliver tangible benefits to citizens in both Foča and Goražde.