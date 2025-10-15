Resilience’s contribution to comprehensive security focus of Forum for Security Co-operation meeting

How resilience helps societies adapt and respond to threats was the focus of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) meeting chaired by Finland on 15 October.

"Resilience is not merely a support function to society, it is a strategic pillar of national defence. Resilient societies can absorb shocks, adapt to rapidly changing circumstances, and continue to function under pressure — whether facing military threats, natural disasters, or malign activities," said Ambassador Vesa Häkkinen, Finland’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE.

Discussions also centred on the need for a whole-of-society approach, encompassing not only military preparedness but also the protection of vital services such as energy, health, and communications.

"The importance of resilience becomes especially clear in the face of Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. The Ukrainian people have shown extraordinary resilience — including psychological resilience. The capacity of the Ukrainian people to adapt stands as a powerful testament to the strength and necessity of resilience,“ Häkkinen added.

The meeting featured presentations from three speakers: Major General Sami Nurmi, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Finnish Defence Forces; Colonel Oleksandr Haivoronskyi, Deputy Director for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration at Ukraine's Ministry of Defence; and Per Kristen Brekke, Special Envoy for Resilience, Enablement and Societal Safety at Norway's Permanent Delegation to NATO.